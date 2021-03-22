Netflix Releases April 2021: What’s Coming & Going?

Check out the list below for a chronological rundown of every title coming to Netflix in April 2021. Among the exciting additions are Thunder Force (2021), a superhero movie starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1), a sitcom starring Jamie Foxx. Happy watching!

What’s Coming

April 1

Coven of Sisters (2021 – English Dub)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Irul (2021)

Magical Andes (Season 2)

Prank Encounters (Season 2)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower & Season Bird

Tersanjung the Movie (2021)

The Platform (Season 2)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

White Boy (2017)

Worn Stories (Season 1)

April 2

Concrete Cowboy (2021)

Just Say Yes (2021)

Madame Claude (2021)

Sky High (2021)

The Serpent (Limited Series)

April 5

Coded Bias (2020)

Family Reunion (Part 3)

April 7

Snabba Cash (Season 1)

The Big Day (Collection 2)

The Wedding Coach (Season 1)

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)

April 8

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)

Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1)

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021)

Night in Paradise (2021)

Thunder Force (2021)

April 10

Don’t be the First one (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

The Stand-In (2020)

April 12

New Gods Nezha Reborn (2021)

April 13

Mighty Express (Season 3)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series)

April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)

The Soul (2021)

April 15

Ride or Die (2021)

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) N – Bollywood movie.

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N – Musical animated feature follow young croc Arlo who is on the search for his father.

April 16

Crimson Peak (2015)

Fast and Furious Spy Racers (Season 4)

Into the Beat (2020) N – German musical romance movie.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2)

April 19

Miss Sloane (2016)

April 21

Zero (Season 1)

April 22

Stowaway (2021)

April 23

Shadow and Bone (Season 1)

April 29

Yasuke (Season 1)

April 30

The Innocent (Limited Series)

Things Heard and Seen (2021)

What’s Leaving

April 1

A Man Called God (Season 1)

Arthur (2011)

Cain and Abel (Season 1)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Jingle Kids (Season 1)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (Season 1)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars (Seasons 1-3)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Aerial, aka La Antena (2007)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Devil Is A Part-Timer! (Season 1)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Spy Who Fell to Earth (2019)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Seasons 1-2)

Una (2016)

Weeds (Seasons 1-8)

April 3

Honey: Rise Up and Dance (2018)

April 5

Backfire (2019)

April 6

Between Worlds (2018)

Saturday Church (2017)

April 9

The Tiger Hunter (2016)

April 10

Bleed For This (2016)

Earth to Luna! (Season 1)

April 12

Time Trap (2017)

April 13

Club Friday To Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (1 Season)

Married at First Sight (Season 9)

O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (1 Season)

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)

April 14

Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)

April 23

Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (Season 1-4)