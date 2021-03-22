Netflix Releases April 2021: What’s Coming & Going?

Check out the list below for a chronological rundown of every title coming to Netflix in April 2021. Among the exciting additions are Thunder Force (2021), a superhero movie starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1), a sitcom starring Jamie Foxx. Happy watching!
What’s Coming
April 1
- Coven of Sisters (2021 – English Dub)
- Friends With Benefits (2011)
- Irul (2021)
- Magical Andes (Season 2)
- Prank Encounters (Season 2)
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower & Season Bird
- Tersanjung the Movie (2021)
- The Platform (Season 2)
- The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
- White Boy (2017)
- Worn Stories (Season 1)
April 2
- Concrete Cowboy (2021)
- Just Say Yes (2021)
- Madame Claude (2021)
- Sky High (2021)
- The Serpent (Limited Series)
April 5
- Coded Bias (2020)
- Family Reunion (Part 3)
April 7
- Snabba Cash (Season 1)
- The Big Day (Collection 2)
- The Wedding Coach (Season 1)
- This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)
April 8
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)
- Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)
- The Way of the Househusband (Season 1)
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021)
- Night in Paradise (2021)
- Thunder Force (2021)
April 10
- Don’t be the First one (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
- The Stand-In (2020)
April 12
- New Gods Nezha Reborn (2021)
April 13
- Mighty Express (Season 3)
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series)
April 14
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)
- The Soul (2021)
April 15
- Ride or Die (2021)
- Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) N – Bollywood movie.
- Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N – Musical animated feature follow young croc Arlo who is on the search for his father.
April 16
- Crimson Peak (2015)
- Fast and Furious Spy Racers (Season 4)
- Into the Beat (2020) N – German musical romance movie.
- The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)
April 18
- Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2)
April 19
- Miss Sloane (2016)
April 21
- Zero (Season 1)
April 22
- Stowaway (2021)
April 23
- Shadow and Bone (Season 1)
April 29
- Yasuke (Season 1)
April 30
- The Innocent (Limited Series)
- Things Heard and Seen (2021)
What’s Leaving
April 1
- A Man Called God (Season 1)
- Arthur (2011)
- Cain and Abel (Season 1)
- Chappaquiddick (2017)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- God’s Not Dead (2014)
- Hedgehogs (2016)
- Inception (2010)
- Jingle Kids (Season 1)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
- Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (Season 1)
- Molly’s Game (2017)
- Money Talks (1997)
- School Daze (1988)
- Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sinister Circle (2017)
- Skin Wars (Seasons 1-3)
- Surf’s Up (2007)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- The Aerial, aka La Antena (2007)
- The Bye Bye Man (2017)
- The Devil Is A Part-Timer! (Season 1)
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
- The Prince & Me (2004)
- The Spy Who Fell to Earth (2019)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Seasons 1-2)
- Una (2016)
- Weeds (Seasons 1-8)
April 3
- Honey: Rise Up and Dance (2018)
April 5
- Backfire (2019)
April 6
- Between Worlds (2018)
- Saturday Church (2017)
April 9
- The Tiger Hunter (2016)
April 10
- Bleed For This (2016)
- Earth to Luna! (Season 1)
April 12
- Time Trap (2017)
April 13
- Club Friday To Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (1 Season)
- Married at First Sight (Season 9)
- O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (1 Season)
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)
April 14
- Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)
April 23
- Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (Season 1-4)