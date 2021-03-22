Netflix Releases April 2021: What’s Coming & Going?

||

Check out the list below for a chronological rundown of every title coming to Netflix in April 2021. Among the exciting additions are Thunder Force (2021), a superhero movie starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1), a sitcom starring Jamie Foxx. Happy watching!

What’s Coming

April 1

  • Coven of Sisters (2021 – English Dub)
  • Friends With Benefits (2011)
  • Irul (2021)
  • Magical Andes (Season 2)
  • Prank Encounters (Season 2)
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower & Season Bird
  • Tersanjung the Movie (2021)
  • The Platform (Season 2)
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
  • White Boy (2017)
  • Worn Stories (Season 1)

April 2

  • Concrete Cowboy (2021)
  • Just Say Yes (2021)
  • Madame Claude (2021)
  • Sky High (2021)
  • The Serpent (Limited Series)

April 5

  • Coded Bias (2020)
  • Family Reunion (Part 3)

April 7

  • Snabba Cash (Season 1)
  • The Big Day (Collection 2)
  • The Wedding Coach (Season 1)
  • This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)

April 8

  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3)
  • Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)
  • The Way of the Househusband (Season 1)

April 9

  • Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021)
  • Night in Paradise (2021)
  • Thunder Force (2021)

April 10

  • Don’t be the First one (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
  • The Stand-In (2020)

April 12

  • New Gods Nezha Reborn (2021)

April 13

  • Mighty Express (Season 3)
  • My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series)

April 14

  • Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)
  • The Soul (2021)

April 15

  • Ride or Die (2021)
  • Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) N – Bollywood movie.
  • Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N – Musical animated feature follow young croc Arlo who is on the search for his father.

April 16

  • Crimson Peak (2015)
  • Fast and Furious Spy Racers (Season 4)
  • Into the Beat (2020) N – German musical romance movie.
  • The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

April 18

  • Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2)

April 19

  • Miss Sloane (2016)

April 21

  • Zero (Season 1)

April 22

  • Stowaway (2021)

April 23

  • Shadow and Bone (Season 1)

April 29

  • Yasuke (Season 1)

April 30

  • The Innocent (Limited Series)
  • Things Heard and Seen (2021)

What’s Leaving

April 1

  • A Man Called God (Season 1)
  • Arthur (2011)
  • Cain and Abel (Season 1)
  • Chappaquiddick (2017)
  • Enter the Dragon (1973)
  • God’s Not Dead (2014)
  • Hedgehogs (2016)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Jingle Kids (Season 1)
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
  • Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
  • Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (Season 1)
  • Molly’s Game (2017)
  • Money Talks (1997)
  • School Daze (1988)
  • Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
  • Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010)
  • Sinister Circle (2017)
  • Skin Wars (Seasons 1-3)
  • Surf’s Up (2007)
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • The Aerial, aka La Antena (2007)
  • The Bye Bye Man (2017)
  • The Devil Is A Part-Timer! (Season 1)
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
  • The Prince & Me (2004)
  • The Spy Who Fell to Earth (2019)
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (Seasons 1-2)
  • Una (2016)
  • Weeds (Seasons 1-8)

April 3

  • Honey: Rise Up and Dance (2018)

April 5

  • Backfire (2019)

April 6

  • Between Worlds (2018)
  • Saturday Church (2017)

April 9

  • The Tiger Hunter (2016)

April 10

  • Bleed For This (2016)
  • Earth to Luna! (Season 1)

April 12

  • Time Trap (2017)

April 13

  • Club Friday To Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (1 Season)
  • Married at First Sight (Season 9)
  • O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (1 Season)
  • Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)

April 14

  • Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)

April 23

  • Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (Season 1-4)
Oscars 2021: Top 5 Hidden Gem Nominees to Watch
Oscars 2021: Top 5 Hidden Gem Nominees to Watch
Read More:
TV & FilmNetflix
  • 10614935101348454