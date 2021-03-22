Top 5 Items To Get For Mother’s Day: Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is May 9, 2021, which means it is time to start thinking about ideas to get your mom. If you are anything like me, sometimes it can be hard to get your mom a gift because you don’t want to repeat any gifts. Luckily, there is a small gift guide on top 5 items to get your mom for Mother’s Day.

1. Givenchy Silk Bracelet

Instagram/@tamikarobinson78

This beautiful bracelet is something that pretty much any mom would love. It comes in rose gold, gold, and silver. It is also not super expensive, it only costs $45.00, or you can make four interest-free payments of $11.25. You can find the link to the bracelet here.

2. Customized Necklace

Instagram/@brookandyork

This is something that your mom will love! Well, really anything personalized is a win-win. If your mom loves jewelry, get her a customized necklace with your initials (or if you have siblings, all of the initials). You can pick between silver, rose gold, and gold on the color, whichever color your mom loves! This necklace costs $68.00 for one initial, $78.00 for two initials, $88.00 for three initials, and $98.00 for four initials. You can find the necklaces here.

3. Steve Madden Rhinestone Mule

Instagram/@nordstromrack

If your mom loves flats and also wants to be super stylish, these shoes are the way to go! Steve Madden has these adorable rhinestone flats for $49.97 at Nordstrom Rack. This color is the only color available at the moment, but you could pair these shoes with any pop of color, or you could just stay with neutrals and have your shiny shoes be the fashion item that stands out. You can find the shoes here.

4. Coach Purse

Instagram/@macys

Everybody needs a purse, but the question is, what designer do you want? This leather coach purse is definitely the way to go when it comes to an everyday purse or something to make your outfit pop! This purse comes in two different colors: tan powder (the color above) or wine. You can buy this purse for $270.00 (originally $450.00) or you can buy it with four interest-free payments of $67.50. You can find the purse here.

5. Blazer and Dress Pants

Instagram/@lulus

Does your mom like dressing up? Being super stylish? Or maybe she needs to dress professionally for her job? This blazer and dress pants combination is the best way to make heads turn! Lulus have this combination in lilac or dusty blue (pictured above). The blazer costs $62.00 or four payments of $16.00 and the pants cost $58.00 or four payments of $15.00.