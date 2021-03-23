HBO Max’s Library is Even Better Than You Think

After the release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on March 18, 2021, HBO Max has received more attention as DC fans flock to the four-hour movie.

Now, more and more people can finally see what the library HBO Max has to offer.

Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of good stuff.

The Hubs

When you scroll through the main page of HBO Max, you’ll find at the bottom a grid of “hubs” that group together the shows and movies featured on their site. This gives the streaming platform the best accessibility for viewers.

There are 10 in total and each one corresponds to a different collection. From Looney Tunes and Seasame Workshop to Crunchy Roll and Studio Ghibli. These hubs are great when looking for something specific or if you’re trying to pick between certain channels.

Some of the movies and shows do come up again on other streaming services. The difference with HBO Max is that there are no ads like Hulu and often can be used with college emails or a classic TV subscription.

College kids out there either take your parent’s TV login or look up if your school has access to HBO Max. With all that in mind, there are plenty of movies and TV shows worth watching from each hub.

Cartoon Network

Looking for any childhood nostalgia? The Cartoon Network hub has all of the best. Dexter’s Laboratory, Powerpuff Girls, and even Grimm Adventures of Billy and Mandy. Even Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends and the absolute classic Ed, Edd, n Eddy.

Revisit Saturday mornings and check to see how many jokes went over your head as a kid.

They even have some of the newer shows like Steven Universe, Adventure Time, and The Amazing World of Gumball. HBO Max is also hosting the new Adventure Time series Distant Lands which explores the world the show created after the original series end.

DC

With Disney Plus keeping everything Marvel on its site there has to be a good home for the counterpart DC. It’s good to see a place where Batman, the Flash, and Wonder Woman can shine.

Some of the best DC movies like Wonder Woman and Joker are available to watch. Some of the top movies like Birds of Prey and The Dark Knight are also there for a killer movie night.

TV-wise, they have Young Justice, Batman Beyond, and Teen Titans. All absolute top-tier shows to watch when in the need of something new or to revisit childhood favorites.

HBO Originals

Nearly every streaming service has its own originals and HBO is no exception. But this is more about the originals that have been on the original TV channel.

The best of these originals that HBO has become known for include a mix of drama TV: Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, and Euphoria. Other iconic shows come from talk shows and late-night TV that highlight the happenings of the world: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Real Time with Bill Maher, and Axios. Each of them takes a deep dive into what people should hear about and even adding a little humor to it.

At the end of the day, HBO Max offers a diverse library of movies and TV that goes unnoticed at times. So when thinking about something new to watch or a good movie night, consider looking at HBO Max.