5 Ways To Protect Your Mental Health

We need to destigmatize mental health concerns — they’re not reserved for specific people, everyone is allowed to struggle. In fact, most of us do! To effectively treat and nurture mental health concerns, we must first get the conversation going.

Thankfully, we’re headed in the right direction. 62% of Millennials claim they’re comfortable discussing mental health issues, whereas only 32% of Baby Boomers express this ease, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

This statistic looks good for us, but we need to push it further. About one-third of millennials report having a behavioral mental health condition and rates are rising by double digits, according to a study done by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Now, these numbers are not meant to be negative or bring anyone down. It’s actually quite the opposite! I share these to help you understand that everyone is going through it, even those who look like they have it all together.

The good news is there are heaps of ways we can protect and nurture our mental health. As we keep the conversation going, use the following to help you and those around you. Let’s all invest in self-care and tend to ourselves!

Value Yourself

The most important thing we can do is value ourselves — know your self-worth and all that you deserve. When you do this, you are protecting your energy and mind and this will reflect onto those around you. Only accept what you believe you deserve and you’ll be on the right track to protecting your mental well-being.

Surround Yourself With Good People

We tend to be a reflection of the people we surround ourselves with. If someone does not positively serve you, they are not worth your time and energy. Surround yourself with people who love, accept, support you and give that back in return.

Set Goals But Be Gentle

Setting goals is such an effective way to keep us on track and achieve what we desire. However, we sometimes tend to get too hung up on our goals. Set goals, but be gentle with yourself if you fall short. You are not perfect, no one is!

Do One Thing Every Day That Makes You Smile

Whether it’s calling a loved one, putting on a cute outfit or treating yourself to coffee, do one thing every day that makes you smile. We must prioritize having something every day to look forward to that is guaranteed to make us smile. It is simple but so effective.

Talk about it

One of the best things we can do when we’re struggling is talk about it. Talk to your therapist, mom, best friend, significant other or pet if you have to! Vocalize your struggles and you will find support to help you through. You might even discover that others can relate and are coping too.

No matter what you are going through, you are not alone. Numbers can’t show everything, but what they do show us is that a lot of us are struggling. All we can do is start talking about it, support others and continue to prioritize nurturing ourselves.