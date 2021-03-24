The wait is almost over. Production of American Horror Story Season 10 is finally underway after six months of pandemic-related setbacks. What’s more, AHS mastermind Ryan Murphy has big plans to compensate for the delay. In addition to a new season with returning cast members and a fresh theme, a spin-off series is coming to Hulu called American Horror Stories. Murphy explains, “We are doing 16 one hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore… many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love.” Sarah Paulson will direct an episode.

As for Season 10, Murphy first teased fans with an Instagram post on November 10. In typical AHS fashion, the image features an open mouth with sharpened teeth and “AHS 10″ tattooed across the tongue. The post’s location, set to Provincetown, Massachusetts, has led fans to theorize possible sea-related themes. Haunted ships and mythical sea creatures, like mermaids and sirens, are among the most commented.

Murphy graced fans with a second clue on March 10. He posted an on-set shot of cast members Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin standing arm in arm on the beach. The pair don matching fur ensembles.

A day later, Murphy returned to Instagram with a chilling image of two… men? sea demons? stumbling among what appear to be present-day beach houses. He captioned the nightmare fuel “Night Moves”. The location? You guessed it.

On March 20, Murphy announced Season 10’s title, “Double Feature”. In between cuts of crashing waves, glitching text reads, “two horrifying stories, one season” followed by, “one by the sea… one by the land.”

The latest update came yesterday, March 23, in which the creator announced Kaia Gerber had joined the AHS 10 cast. Many fans took to the comments, expressing their upset with Murphy for bringing the model on while leaving out Emma Roberts and Cody Fern, beloved cast members from seasons past. Most fans, however, seem pleased with Gerber’s addition to the AHS family.

Provincetown residents and vacationers caught the cameras rolling in early March.

