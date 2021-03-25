Top 5 Useful Tips To Stay Positive While Job Searching Post Grad

The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of everyone’s lives, and college students are no exception. Recent college graduates and soon-to-be college graduates are now facing an uncertain job market. It’s hard to know where work will be available and if a certain industry will even exist in a few years.

Finding a job as a postgraduate can be difficult, here are some tips on how to avoid job fatigue. Plus, why work can just be work until you find the right one.

Take A Break

Too much job searching and applying can exhaust anyone. Remember to take a break every once in a while to do something else.

Consider watching a few episodes of a new TV show or watch a movie you’ve always wanted to see. Other options include; light exercise like yoga, reading a good book, or even cooking a nice meal.

Whatever you pick, taking a break and walking away from all the applications can help keep your mind off of the stress. When you come back, you’ll be refreshed and ready for more!

Try A New Hobby

If there’s anything the pandemic showed us, it’s that hobbies are a must-have. That being said, when faced with job search fatigue, trying out a new hobby is a great way to relieve some stress.

Some great options include; painting, crochet, knitting, embroidery, candle making, and even soap making! The possibilities are endless. Who knows maybe some will pick up an old hobby for fun.

Meet Up With Friends

Talking with friends in similar situations can always help with job search fatigue. You never know where they may be and can share tips and tricks.

An important reminder, there will likely be friends that get ahead and have jobs in their field. Don’t beat yourself down comparing to them. Everyone goes at their own pace.

Be Open To New Experiences

When it looks like your job search isn’t going how you’d like it to, there’s no reason why you can’t switch it up. Being open to new experiences similar to your field can have great rewards.

Sometimes people want to work in one part of an office but see an opportunity to apply to a different one. If you qualify, there’s no reason not to apply.

College students entering post-graduate job searches should also remember the skills they may have outside of their majors. For instance, a general communications major may have some skill in social media and be able to apply for a job there.

There is no reason to restrict yourself to one single type of job, being open to others is key to avoiding fatigue.

Remember: Sometimes Work Is Just Work

Post-graduate students have been lead to believe they have to find a job in their field right away. But the pandemic has shown that this is not the case. In fact, it wasn’t entirely true to begin with.

Sometimes work can just be work. A temporary job in minimum wages like food service or retail is nothing to be ashamed of. It can be a transition point for anyone. A way to make some money and save up while looking for the right job.

Searching for a job post-graduate can be difficult at times, but these tips can hopefully help those trying to find their dream job but avoid search fatigue. Good luck!