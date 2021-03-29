Top 5 Iconic Moms of Reality TV

England may have the Queen, but we have Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

You know what they say! “The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.” For over a decade, the famous momager has kept her five daughters at the helm of American media, generating an empire worth billions. Her scandalous methods have turned plenty of heads, but at the end of the day, Kris enjoys nothing more than watching her family thrive. “The most satisfying way to live life is watching your kids be successful at whatever that means for them,” she once said. Bible!

Lisa Rinna: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

She’s messy. She’s real. And she’s got lips the size of her ego. The RHBH star told the LA Times that, like everyone else, she joined Housewives for the “business angle.” Though, unlike the others, she climbed from castmate to castmate-as-producer in just a few years. On top of her Housewives duties, she manages her model daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin. In 2019, the sisters publically shared their struggles with mental health. Rinna responded on Instagram, “I am in awe of how brave and courageous they are!”

The Dance Moms (the original cast, of course)

Picking a favorite dance mom is like picking a favorite child—impossible! And their dynamic? Unmatched. Just when things were about to explode between Christi, Melissa and Kelly, Holly’s reason was there to save the day. But stronger than the rivalry between each other was the moms’ collective frustration with Abby and her favoritism towards Maddie. Some of the show’s most iconic moments, like the one above, began with a clever scheme to put the teacher in her place.

June Shannon: Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

More than one star was born when Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2011. Before striking fame on a host of spin-offs, “Mama June” Shannon was the “Coupon Queen” of McIntyre, Georgia. Now she’s the star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Hot to Not. In the time since Alana’s pageant days, Mama June’s weathered quite a lot but managed to remain a good mom despite it all.

Yolanda Hadid: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

During Yolanda’s time on Housewives, Gigi and Bella appear in a handful of episodes. The camera follows the trio as they cook pasta together and gush over striking new headshots. Lucky for the young models, their mom was once a force in the fashion industry herself. Through Yolanda’s tough love, Housewives fans are given a peek into the disciplined life of a model. Now, the retired RHBH star lives in rural Pennsylvania where her kids often visit with their partners and growing families.