10 Gift Ideas For Friends or Roommates For Easter

Easter is right around the corner, Sunday, April 4, 2021. This year, colleges have limited the ability for students to spend time with their families on this holiday. Instead, many now get to spend the day with their friends and roommates as safely as possible.

With that in mind, here are 10 gift ideas to show appreciation for your friends and roommates while having an Easter fit for a college student.

Beach Ball

For outdoor activities! With the weather warming and the sun shining later in the day, a beach ball is a great gift. Have some fun with them! Get a silly character from kids tv on it or just a random design you know you can recognize no matter what.

They’re a great way to spend time with friends while enjoying the fresh air!

Picnic Blanket

A classic gift for friends to encourage spending time outside. Grab a decent-sized blanket that isn’t too heavy and has comfy material. You’ll want plenty of room for friends and homework.

Look out for ones with a waterproof side, they’re perfect for laying outside even after it has rained or if the ground is wet in general.

Reusable Cups

There are so many great reusable cups out there. They range in price so there’s always one for anyone’s budget. Plus, they come in dozens of colors and sizes.

Grab one with a lid and straw or an insulated wine glass for endless uses. Plan a fun brunch and use these cups to be extra eco-friendly!

Spring Nail Polish

Say hello to spring with some freshly painted nails with colors that remind anyone of blooming flowers and more! Light pastels and bright colors will help bring some fresh spring vibes to any look.

Essie is constantly dropping new lines for the seasons and spring is no exception. Check out some of their options for great gifts. Plus they have a quick-dry formula perfect for the busy student.

New Earrings

Add some fresh style to anyone’s wardrobe with new earrings just in time for the spring season. Big statement earrings are all the rage right now and for good reason. They bring a fun vibe to any outfit every time.

Target has a huge collection of earrings ranging from simple shapes and colors to big and loud statement pieces. There’s no going wrong here, let people explore their creativity with these earrings.

Big Kids Coloring Book

A great stress reliever and fun activity to do when homework or work, in general, is piling up! Plenty of stores carry more complex coloring books with lots of designs. There’s no reason why people can’t let their inner child out through an afternoon of coloring.

Michael’s, Target, and Walmart are great places to find some of these books. Even CVS and Walgreens may have some options if you know where to look.

Washi Tape

For the bullet journalist in your life or anyone who likes to add a pop of color and style to anything. Washi tape can be a great gift for Easter. The tape is fairly transparent and great for use in agendas, notebooks, or crafting projects.

Washi tape has dozens of uses and comes in plenty of colors and patterns for anyone’s style!

Notebooks

Notebooks are a great gift for college friends or roommates. Grab a classy lined one for the writer friend, a clean sketch one for the artist, and a perfectly dotted book for the super organized person in your life. There are countless uses for good notebooks.

Think of getting a few smaller ones so they can be used practically anywhere. Wherever an idea strikes, your friends will always have something to write in thanks to you!

Colored Pens

You can’t give a coloring book or notebook without great pens! Some options are perfect for writing and others for drawing. Gel pens, felt pens or any in between are great for any coloring project.

Plus, you can never go wrong with classic crayons or colored pencils. Any coloring tools are a great way to relax and unwind after a long day.

Versatile Basket

If any of these gifts end up in a basket for a friend or roommate, think about using a basket that is multipurpose and can be used for other things. Think the blanket and the basket perfect for an outdoor picnic as the weather warms and the sun shines.

Easter is a great time of year to show some of the people in your life how much you care about them. Whether it’s a friend or a roommate, these ideas will surely have them hopping for joy!