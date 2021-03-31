This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating all that comes with being a mom (and having one)—the good, the bad and the… bloody? (yes, that was a Carrie reference)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Where to watch: Disney+, iTunes, Apple TV

In this classic early-2000s comedy, Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) are like oil and water. They fight over everything from boys to music and can’t, for the life of them, find common ground. But one life-changing morning, they find themselves trapped in the same nightmare. Freaky Friday is a must-watch with iconic one-liners you’ll be quoting for days.

Baby Boom (1987)

Where to watch: YouTube (for free!)

When her cousin is killed in a car accident, workaholic J.C. Wiatt (Diane Keaton) is left with his baby. She makes the difficult decision to keep little Elizabeth but suffers a demotion and the loss of her boyfriend as a result. Frustrated, the new mother moves to Vermont and finds success on her own terms. Baby Boom is an empowering and heartfelt comedy you can’t miss.

Lady Bird (2017)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

A must-see for any mother-daughter duo stuck in the dregs of senior year decision-making. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird follows Christine McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) as she navigates her last year at a Catholic high school in Sacramento. Lady Bird, as she calls herself, is desperate to trade her small town for a big city with “culture” while her mom (Laurie Metcalf) would rather she stay close. Hilarious and painstakingly relatable, Lady Bird is the perfect pick to watch this Mother’s Day.

Carrie (1976)

Where to watch: Showtime, Hulu, Amazon Prime

Horror fans, this one’s for you. Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is a shy 16-year-old who lives with her fanatically religious mother (Piper Laurie) and faces relentless teasing from her peers. When her tormentors are punished with a week-long detention and eventually barred from prom, they devise a horrific plan for revenge. The result is one of the most memorable and disturbing prom scenes in history.

The Florida Project (2017)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Reminiscent of Little Rascals, The Florida Project follows a summer in the life of six-year-old Moonee (Brooklyn Prince) and her mom Halley (Bria Vinaite). They live in a budget motel on the fringes of Disney Land, the so-called happiest place on earth. While her mom struggles to make ends meet, Moonee and her friends explore abandoned attractions and score free ice cream from sympathetic tourists. Guaranteed to tug at your deepest heartstrings, The Florida Project is a heavier pick, but one you won’t forget.