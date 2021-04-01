10 Foods & Drinks For the Best Easter Brunch

Easter is best known for incredible brunches with appetizers and cocktails to satisfy the adults. There are lots of great options out there for an incredible spread. The following options are simple to make and will satisfy any guest. Many of these are meant for typical diets, vegetarians and vegans can of course alter these for their diets.

Foods: Pastel Deviled Eggs

A classic Easter treat, deviled eggs are always a crowd-pleaser. You can change up the filling with anything like bacon, jalapenos, or cheddar cheese. Keep it simple or make it super fancy. The choice is up to you.

What makes these unique is taking the egg whites and dropping them into water and food color mixes. Let them soak for a few minutes and remove to dry. You can get a rainbow of eggs from this simple trick. They’ll look like dyed Easter eggs!

Stuffed Mushrooms

Another classic Easter appetizer, stuffed mushrooms are always a hit. There are endless possibilities for the mix and entirely customizable. Go with the usual sour cream mix, cream cheese, or even spinach and artichoke dip! Make it spicy or not, top with breadcrumbs or anything else.

Whatever the fillings and toppings, stuffed mushrooms are always a great option for an Easter brunch spread. They’re fun and easy to eat for everyone!

Eggs Benedict

You can never go wrong with more eggs! Eggs Benedict may seem a little challenging but there are plenty of tips and tricks to get it right. Even if the eggs don’t come out perfect they can still be absolutely delicious.

There are a few varieties of eggs benedict; use salmon, chorizo, and any variety of meats for different cultural style eggs benedict. Have fun with it!

Maple Bacon Vegetables

Here’s a way to eat your veggies; wrap them in bacon! Top picks for an Easter spread are asparagus and carrots. These can be some delicious sides for any brunch. Bacon-wrapped carrots especially are perfect to fit an Easter theme!

Hot Cross Buns

Every brunch needs a sweet treat to go with it and hot cross buns are a perfect pick! These are more traditional desserts and have always been associated with Easter. They’re a little trickier to make but absolutely worth the result!

Switch up the dough with some chocolate for even better buns!

Drinks: Sangria Lemonade

A refreshing cocktail that you can make a large batch of! Take your typical sangria base and add in fresh lemonade for a delicious drink!

Easter is all about spring and sunshine, nothing says that more than some sangria lemonade.

Dole Whip Mimosa

For the Disney fans having a more magical themed brunch! After Disney dropped its recipe for homemade Dole Whips, some have taken it a step higher. Using their Dole Whip float recipe, add in some champagne for a delicious mimosa!

This is the perfect drink when throwing a Disney-themed Easter brunch to make it feel like you’re actually at the parks!

Easter Champagne

More than just a mimosa, Easter champagne is a fun bubbly drink that you can customize. Take regular champagne and add in any fruit juice and whole fruit. Good options include; lemons, raspberries, cherries, or any of your favorites.

Whatever the choice, this special champagne is great to celebrate the end of Lent and the springtime!

Moscato Lemonade

Moscato wine is a sweeter wine that is perfect for base drinks. As a fun springtime treat, add in some lemonade and lemon slices for a fantastic drink.

The sweetness of the wine and the sour of the lemonade make them a perfect combination for an Easter spread. Pour them in some pretty glasses for extra fun!

Brunch Punch

Having a safe Easter brunch with a good amount of friends? Brunch punch is a great option to serve a decent amount of people. Mix it up with lots of your favorite wines or alcohols to share with everyone.

Pick out a classy bowl with matching glasses to bring together your whole spread.