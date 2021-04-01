Easter 2021: Natural Ways to Dye Your Eggs

Every year the shelves of stores are stocked with dye kits to dye hard-boiled eggs by the dozens. Lately, there have been new and emerging techniques to use natural dyes for eggs.

Natural dying is not too difficult and most of the ingredients are in your kitchen or a quick grocery store trip away. These methods are simple to follow and can result in either vibrant or pastel eggs depending on how you dye them. The following tips and tricks will help make your Easter extra fun and eco-friendly!

Ingredients

There are a handful of ingredients that can help you achieve an array of colors. Here are some of the best options and what colors they make.

Purple cabbage, coffee, turmeric, onion skins, and beets can create dyes that are perfect for Easter eggs. Even a combination of dipping eggs in different solutions will create other colors you can’t get from natural ingredients.

Remember to have water to boil and vinegar to make the proper solution for the perfect dye.

Methods

The best way to create natural dyes is to boil water and add in the onion skins, beets, or anything from the above list. For deeper colors, boil the eggs in the solution. Dark brown is achieved by boiling them in coffee for 30 minutes. A sienna color comes from boiling the eggs in the onion skin solution for 30 minutes. Lastly, a golden color comes from boiling in the turmeric solution for 30 minutes.

For other colors, soaking in room temperature solutions for 30 minutes will get these. Light pink comes from the beet solution at room temperature. Light blue in the cabbage solution and royal blue by soaking in the same solution overnight. Light brown from the coffee solution for 30 minutes. Pale yellow is of course the turmeric solution and orange from the onion skins.

Double-dipping the eggs into multiple solutions will result in different color combinations that can’t come from the natural ingredients. Get a nice lavender with the beet solution at room temperature for 30 minutes followed by the cabbage solution for 30 seconds.

For a pretty light green soak in the turmeric solution for 30 minutes at room temperature and then 5 seconds in the cabbage solution.

Finally, for a salmon-toned egg soak in the turmeric solution for 30 minutes and then the onion skin solution for 30 minutes as well.

Each of these may seem time-consuming, but the results are entirely worth it.

Bonus: Leaf Prints

Want to add more detail to your eggs? Another fun way to make Easter eggs is with leaves and such from the great outdoors!

All you need is some leaves, small flowers, stockings (or pantyhose), and ties. Plus dye solutions to submerge the eggs in.

Simply take the hard-boiled eggs and press a leaf or flower to the egg. Wrap them in the stockings so the leaf is pressed super tight to the egg and tie them off.

Submerge the egg in the dye of your choice and let it soak for the time you want to get the desired color. If you want to eat them later, dry them in the fridge after pulling them out of the dye.

Once fully dry, carefully pull the stockings off and peel the dried leaf off to reveal the beautiful print underneath!

Whatever method you choose to use for your Easter eggs, any of these are perfect ways to top off your holiday!