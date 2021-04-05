The 27th Annual SAG Awards featured one red carpet hit after the next. The nominees, gathered together on another star-studded Zoom call, boasted looks inspired by a range of unlikely influences—Alice in Wonderland, Scottish nightwear and a young Leonardo DeCaprio to name a few. Keep reading to find out which styles sent viewers straight to Twitter and how they came to be.

Maria Bakalova’s Trippy Dior Gown

Maria Bakalova Wore Christian Dior To The 2021 SAG Awardshttps://t.co/Chjy9xxCAC pic.twitter.com/vXrErvcQIf — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) April 4, 2021

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress, the Borat star graced viewers in a stunning Alice in Wonderland-inspired gown. “This awards season has been fun and interesting,” Maria’s stylist told InStyle. “Since the beginning of this long award season, she and I wanted to go romantic. When I saw this extraordinary Dior gown, I found the romance and edginess we were going for. I see this gown as more of an art piece. The details, the sense of humor, and the harlequin detail were just beautiful!”

Emma Corrin’s 90’s Infused Scottish Nightgown

Emma Corrin in custom Prada at the #SAGAwards 2021. – I pic.twitter.com/7agDM9R9aU — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) April 4, 2021

The detailed number features a satin dress with light-blue pipeline sleeves and a grey pleated skirt that accents her right side. Emma paired the bold look with an even bolder shoe—a pair of black chunky combat boots. A far cry from the mismatched influences of her gown, Emma chose a young Leonardo DiCaprio for the inspiration behind her hair. The star’s stylist told Vanity Fair, “She wants to be Leonardo DiCaprio, or she wants to be Brad Pitt, or she wants to be David Beckham—generally those strong male influences from the ’90s. Her hair goes that way, and she gets into that character.” Iconic.

Nicola Coughlan’s Sophisticated Gothic Glam

The Bridgerton star channeled her inner Morticia Adams at the 2021 SAG Awards in this stunning Christian Siriano gown. Complete with a glamorous floor-length hemline, the lacey black dress captured the hearts of young goths everywhere. Nicola immortalized the dream look with an Instagram post captioned, “Thank you so much @csiriano for designing this gown for me, I am so honoured and overwhelmed to wear a custom piece of yours and it’s more amazing than I ever could’ve imagined🖤.”

Daniel Kaluuya’s Designer PJ’s

Daniel Kaluuya wearing Louis Vuitton for the SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/q6IKjnaHyb — best of daniel (@bestofkaluuya) April 5, 2021

Daniel may have secured the award for Best Supporting Male Actor, but his biggest triumph of the night was attending the event in Louis Vuitton pajamas, which he accessorized with Cartier jewels. The glamorous nighttime look caused quite a stir on Twitter; some deemed the three-piece coordinate a #sundaynightmood while others felt they couldn’t take the actor seriously. What do you think? Has the Judas and the Black Messiah star taken WFH culture too far?