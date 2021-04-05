Top 10 Feel Good Movies to Watch Right Now

Movie nights can be great hangouts with friends, family, and significant others. The memories associated with them always depend on the kind of movie watched. Horror can be great for couples as an excuse to snuggle together, dramas can be intense bonding moments between friends, and feel-good movies can be wholesome nights for families.

Each of these kinds of movies is interchangeable between groups of people. And arguably some of the best movies for any night are feel-good movies. From rom-coms, feeling dramas, and of course animated movies, these ten movies are some of the best feel-good ones to watch right now.

Spirited Away (2001)

There are so many Studio Ghibli movies that could take up this entire list but two of them should do, for now, really anyone interested should check out the full library. Spirited Away follows protagonist Chihiro as she tries to get her parents back from a witch. That only scratches the surface of this movie, it’s beautiful to look at and has an incredible score that is recognizable to this day.

Soul (2020)

Disney Pixar’s most recent entry is a masterpiece, it reminds viewers of their humanity and the spirit of life. Main characters Joe and 22 show that the most basic things in life are also the most beautiful and should be celebrated daily. Soul is a must-see for that warm and fuzzy feeling and even a good cry.

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

The other Studio Ghibli movie that people should see is Kiki’s Delivery Service, the animation Miyazaki achieves is like nothing anyone has ever seen. Following the young witch Kiki as she tries to find her way in the world gives viewers a look at themselves when they were her age even if they’re not magic. Overall, just a pleasant and fun movie everyone should see.

The Princess Bride (1987)

The ever-quotable movie from the 80’s that so many have laughed and enjoyed for years. From “Inconceivable!” to “Have fun storming the castle!” There are endless lines to share and laugh about while watching this delightful movie.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

What girl didn’t want to be Mia? To find out one day you’re a princess of a whole country? The title, the fun, the clothes! There’s so much fun with this movie, it’s feel good to the max as viewers follow Mia’s journey to discover even though she’s an ordinary girl, she can be an amazing princess.

50 First Dates (2004)

For any who have not seen Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore’s movie from the early 2000s… just go watch it. The story of amnesiac Lucy and anti-commitment Henry is full of warmth and light. Watching them grow into true love until the very end gives viewers everywhere the hope that love can be found everywhere.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

The ’80s and 90’s arguably had some of the best rom-com, comedy’s, dramas… anything really. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is no exception, funny and witty with great characters. Anyone watching would no doubt want to live through that day just for fun and all the laughs they experienced.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

When looking for a feel-good movie, anything with Robin Williams is a go-to. Mrs. Doubtfire is one of the best family movies in his filmography. There’s plenty of laughs throughout the whole thing and the heartwarming ending leaves anyone watching with a sense of why family matters.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

This movie deserves all of the hype it got when it first was released. The languid lifestyle Nick and his family live is one anyone could only dream of. Not only that, the story between him and Rachel is incredibly wholesome as he tries his best to get his family to like the woman he loves. Anyone who’s seen it knows that the pinnacle of the movie is the mahjong scene and on the airplane.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Last but certainly not least, Good Will Hunting. Another Robin Williams movie that lets viewers feel the depths of Will’s rise from the worst of Southie to something better. It’s hard to forget when Sean Maguire tells Will about the meaning of love, or when Chuckie talks about the best part of his day. All the way down to when Will steals Sean’s move to find love out west and make something of himself.

So next time anyone needs a good movie recommendation and wants to feel all the warm and fuzzy feelings, this list is a good place to start.