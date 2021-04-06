5 Best Korean Beauty Products To Try From Amazon

Korean beauty products have been a popular staple in the beauty industry, since 2015. Apart from K-pop, beauty products are one of Korea’s most exciting exports. Koreans are said to use up to 15 beauty items a day and follow a ten-step daily routine. But whatever they’re using, it seems to be working, which is why when you search for “cult Korean beauty products” it provides such a staggering (and sometimes overly expensive) variety of results. The good news is that Amazon has a plethora of these cult donkey-milk masks and snail-mucus creams. These hard-to-find items are now more accessible as amazon stocks many popular Korean beauty products Here are a couple of standouts.

A Variety of Facial Masks, 16 Pack

One of the most popular Korean beauty-related products on Amazon would have to be facial masks. however, a particular facial mask has been generating the most reviews on Amazon, about 16,000! The Facial mask is called Dermal Korean Collagen Essence Facial Mask, it comes in a pack of 16, so you can be well stocked to use with your skincare or alone. many reviewers write rave comments about the facial masks mostly concluding that the masks make their faces feel glowy and rehydrated. Others comment that it helps with their acne by diminishing it. Nonetheless, the best feature of this beauty product is its price, you get more bang for your buck!

Cleansing Balm

If you are a fan of Korean beauty products then you’re no stranger to the famous cleansing balm, Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm. This cleansing balm targets three steps in skincare, in which it can exfoliate, hydrate, and remove makeup. Its consistency is that of a sherbert-like solid and dissolves once you applied it to your face. Many reviewers point out how great it is for stripping away all their makeup in a gentle way. This cleansing balm can be your perfect first step in your skincare routine!

Beauty Exfoliator

This beauty product is best for those with sensitive skin that want to gently exfoliate their skin to rid of any impurities. This exfoliator is left on for 10 min and many reviewers have said that once they washed the exfoliator away their skin felt more supple. another comment about the product is that it has long-lasting effects, citing that “It kept my skin exfoliated for two weeks without any dry skin peeking through. It left my skin feeling refreshed and baby smooth.” Try the Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator at $9.99!

Acne Patch

The COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch has been featured in many best-selling lists from The New York Times. However many reviewers on Amazon can also concur by rating the beauty product an average five-star rating. these circle small patches are placed on top of the pimple and left overnight, the patch takes off any absorption from the acne area and left less noticeable by minimizing it or completely healing it. they are also great for avoiding picking at your face and provide a tea tree oil within the patch to alleviate any redness. each package has 36 patches at $12!

Lip Tint

A popular Korean beauty product is a lip tint, a stable for most Korean women’s makeup routine. The product doesn’t fade and goes on smoothly when applied. Lip tints are great alternatives to liquid lipsticks because it has a longer color payoff.