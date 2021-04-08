5 Tips to Achieve the Perfect Cottage Core Aesthetic

Social media like Instagram and TikTok have allowed people to show off their aesthetics for others to enjoy. One of the biggest trends lately has been cottage core; an aesthetic revolving around nature and flowy clothes.

This style is 100% easy to achieve on any budget, these 5 tips are great ways to get started if you’re thinking about investing in cottage core.

Target

Target has really picked up on trends amongst young adults lately. Some of their latest releases under their many clothing brands for teens have reflected the popular cottage core style as of late. There are flowy skirts, long dresses in pastel colors, and off-the-shoulder tops with ruffles on the edges.

Even their accessories reflect the style. Headbands, ribbon scrunchies, and bandanas covered in flowers or other nature designs are popping up in stores. As a relatively affordable option, Target is a great place to start for those on a budget.

Vintage Thrift Shopping

Much of cottage core’s inspiration can be traced back to vintage clothes from the 60s, 70s, and more. Thrift shopping is a great way to find pieces to add to your aesthetic collection. Look for soft fabrics and pastel colors, but always be sure to check the quality. There are plenty of hidden gem items perfect for your collection when you go looking. You never know what you may find in the depths of your local thrift store.

Warning for thrift shopping, some items may need some TLC. Always remember to wash items properly after purchasing from a thrift store.

Corsets

A hallmark of cottage core is corsets over the flowy dresses. Many of these can be found through small businesses on social media. They can range in price and come in many different styles and patterns. Be sure to do some research when buying online to ensure you’re getting a good product.

Be careful with corsets, make sure to tie them correctly for good support. Don’t wear them for too long either as they can cause some issues when worn too long. Make sure you do your research about safely wearing a corset before you start buying.

High-End Clothes

As soon as high-end brands heard wind of the cottage core aesthetic, they have jumped on to create some incredible pieces. If you have the budget, there’s nothing wrong with splurging on higher-end items to really round out your aesthetic. Nordstrom is always a good option with brands that are sure to be perfect for those nature vibes.

High-end fashion can be a lot of fun for those who can afford it. Others may only be able to have one piece from a nicer store, but that doesn’t mean they have a lesser aesthetic. The point is to have fun and be creative!

Social Media Inspiration

The best place to get ideas for pieces and outfits is of course social media. The origin point for the aesthetic is always a great place to come back to continue searching for more outfits. Not only that, social media marketplaces are a great way to find new pieces for your cottage core wardrobe.

There are lots of accounts out there dedicated to bringing cottage core to everyone and inspiring others to give it a try.

Whether you decide to invest in cottage core or simply follow accounts for fun, cottage core is a great aesthetic to see!