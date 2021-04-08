New Music Releases to Soundtrack Your Spring 2021

Warm weather and a return to pre-pandemic normalcy are just around the corner! That means it’s time to curate a playlist with vibes to match. Here are five new releases to soundtrack your first picnic, beach day or top-down drive of the season.

“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

After the wild success of Olivia’s debut single, “Driver’s License”, fans were hungry for more. And fed they were! From the first four lines, “car rides to Malibu, Strawberry ice cream one spoon for two, and tradin’ jackets, laughin’ ’bout how small it looks on you,” “deja vu” designates itself as a summer bop. In the video, Olivia drives along the PCH in a vintage convertible, visiting old spots and envisioning her ex’s new girlfriend doing all the things she did first. The song intensifies from a breezy melody to a tension-filled ballad perfect for blasting in the car on a summer night.

“Met Him Last Night” – Demi Lovato feat. Ariana Grande

Believe it or not, this song marks the first time Ariana and Demi have joined forces in a collab. One of 23 tracks on the deluxe edition of Demi’s newest album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over, “Met Him Last Night” is about a smooth-talking man with a track record for taking advantage of vulnerable dates. But Demi and Ariana know better; together they belt, “I don’t believe in you, disguised, but I see right through.”

Chemtrails Over the Country Club – Lana Del Rey

Lana’s newest album is one for the books. Lyrically, she trades a focus on romanticized adolescent themes for the struggles of growing up and “settling down”. But don’t be fooled, songs like the title track and “Wild At Heart” play with the same Americana vibe we all know and love. On March 20, Lana announced the release of her next album, Rock Candy Sweet, out June 1. In the words of Wonderland Magazine, “it’s about to be a sad girl summer.”

“The Melting Of The Sun” – St. Vincent

The second single from her upcoming album, Daddy’s Home, “The Melting Of The Sun”, is a soulful funk-infused track that picks up right where her last album left off. On April 3, St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live where she performed “The Melting Of The Sun” and lead single “Pay Your Way in Pain”. Annie describes her seventh album as having “the sound of being down and out in Downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days.”

“COUNT ON ME” – BROCKHAMPTON

Brockhampton’s newest track features vocals from A$AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes and Ryan Beatty. According to NME , bandleader Kevin Abstract described the song as having “summertime vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe.” He also revealed that Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, home to “COUNT ON ME”, will be the band’s second to last album. So, if you’re not a fan already, now’s the time to start listening!