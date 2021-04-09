Every year spring cleaning seems to sneak up on everyone. Clearing out the clutter of the last year is always such a huge task, but the reward can be so beneficial. Whether you live in an apartment, dorm room, or other living space, there are plenty of reasons to do some spring cleaning this year.

Here are 3 important ways to help you optimize your spring cleaning this year!

Clean Space, Clean Mind

It’s no coincidence that many organized people have much more tidy work environments. Neat spaces are not as distracting as super cluttered ones. Those who say they can work in a mess don’t usually mean piles of stuff. Instead, there are more likely more things to look at while working, each item takes up the right space.

The best way to get started is to throw some tunes on to keep your energy up. Pick one room to do at a time and remember to take breaks as needed. Start small if it all feels too overwhelming and eventually you’ll work your way around your whole space. Before you know it the work is done!

Having a clean workspace, sleeping space, and socializing space can be beneficial to mental health. There’s not as much to worry about when everything is clean and organized. You’ll be glad you put in the work at the end of the day!

Donate Clothes

You can keep telling yourself you’ll wear this shirt or those pants as much as you want. But now is the time to admit to yourself that that won’t be happening. Instead of hoarding those clothes, clean and sort them to donate! Lots of good clothes simply sit in closets when they could be given to those in need.

Do some research to find local places that accept clothes. Goodwill is always a great place to start. Other great places are shelters for the homeless, especially ones for women and children. Those facilities could always use the extra clothes. At the end of the day not only will you have room again for new things, but you’ll also have done some good for people who really need it.

New Space for New Things

Once you’ve taken the time to spring clean, and really get into the nooks and crannies, you can take inventory of what’s left. Keeping tabs on commonly used items is a great way to see how much you have and what kind of room you created in your space.

Now that you’ve taken away lots of items, there’s room for more! Splurge on a few new items for the season to spice up either your living space or your wardrobe. Just don’t go too overboard or you’ll find yourself drowning in stuff by the time fall starts again!

Not only are new items great to have, but they also can feel like a perfect reward. After all that effort you’ve gone through to clean and organize, it’s nice to get to shop and revitalize your life!

So, as you consider spring cleaning, keep these things in mind to make sure you get the most out of it all. Happy cleaning!