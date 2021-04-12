6 Amazing Bakeries To Shop For A Sweet Mother’s Day Gift

That special day to honor that special woman in your life is sneaking up fast. It can be stressful finding the perfect gift for a woman who both has everything, and has given you so much. Even if gifts aren’t your strong suit, everyone loves cakes and pies and almost every celebration needs one. If you’re in a pinch this Mother’s Day or mom just has a killer sweet tooth, these bakeries are doling out amazing treats perfect for mom.

In spite of what its name implies, this glamorous bakeshop was not named after the 80s icon, but rather a construction and entrepreneurial magnate, Alex Madonna. Even without the backing of a pop star from the decade of neon pink, this hotel packs a punch. The entire dining room and bar are the Hollywood regency palace of your dreams, decorated from top to bottom with 1930s style furnishings done in feminine and pretty bubblegum pink. Even their food isn’t shy on the decadence and fun, with their most famous cake covered in pink fondant curls and flavored with champagne. If mom isn’t quite so keen on champagne, you can still treat her to a classic black forest or toffee crunch cake. Unfortunately, they can’t ship their cakes as of right now, but you can get a fruit or cream pie and pastries delivered. That said, if you live near San Luis Obispo (or even if you don’t), this bakery and its hotel are definitely worth the drive, especially if your mom is the glamazon who has everything. I don’t know about you, but I’ll be taking any excuse I can to host a party in that dining room.

If you think your mom might want a blast from the past, but isn’t quite the bubblegum pink sort of gal, Valerie Confections might be right up her alley. Founded in 2004, this little shop in Los Angeles has all of the classic pastries and chocolates you want for a Mother’s Day treat. But if you’re looking for something a little more unique and nostalgic than a box of petit fours, Valerie Confections specializes in resurrecting cakes from famous restaurants of the past to bring these amazing recipes to a new generation. Most famous is Blum’s coffee crunch cake, a chiffon cake with coffee whipped cream and crunchy coffee honeycomb candy. If the vintage options aren’t mom’s style, you can still try one of their seasonal cakes like the rose petal cake or Earl Grey blueberry cake. This one is worth a try if you want something a little more unique, but still classic and comforting, or if your mom has been pining after some of the famous cakes from her childhood.

Is your mom not a regular mom, but a cool mom? Is she just entertained by things that wiggle when she pokes them? If you answered yes to either of these questions, Solid Wiggles is a great spot to get a boozy centerpiece for your Mother’s Day celebration. This Brooklyn-based cake shop is run by Jena Derman and mixologist Jack Schramm, who spend their days turning out delicious jelly based cakesIf you think your mom might want a blast from the past, but isn’t quite the bubblegum pink sort of gal, Valerie Confections might be right up her alley. Founded in 2004, this little shop in Los Angeles has all of the classic pastries and chocolates you want for a Mother’s Day treat. But if you’re looking for something a little more unique and nostalgic than a box of petit fours, Valerie Confections specializes in resurrecting cakes from famous restaurants of the past to bring these amazing recipes to a new generation. Most famous is Blum’s coffee crunch cake, a chiffon cake with coffee whipped cream and crunchy coffee honeycomb candy. If the vintage options aren’t mom’s style, you can still try one of their seasonal cakes like the rose petal cake or Earl Grey blueberry cake. This one is worth a try if you want something a little more unique, but still classic and comforting, or if your mom has been pining after some of the famous cakes from her childhood. ornamented with milk jelly flowers and spiked with liquid courage. They contain about 5% alcohol by volume so it’s definitely doable for a fun alcoholic treat that won’t get everyone too messed up, but you can also get them in non-alcoholic versions as well.

This shop is known more for its candy than its cakes, but the few cakes they have are definitely worth a mention. Stan Strickland’s cakes feature flavors that every Southern mom is bound to love, and even if you’re not from Georgia, they make a standout treat at any celebration. The praline and caramel cakes would satisfy any candy lover, and you can pick up some Southern divinities, turtle gophers or candy apples for a small gift while you’re at it. If mom is looking for something a bit more vintage, go with hummingbird cake. Even the old standbys red velvet and strawberry cream are amazing, you can’t go wrong here.

The likes of Oprah and Barabara Walters love Carousel cakes and it’s easy to see why. After 50 years, they’re still supplying the nation with amazing red and blue velvet cakes that any mom would be happy to see. If velvet isn’t quite mom’s thing, they offer a mouthwatering Baileys espresso cream cake, a black and white mousse cake, and more. They’ve even released a special Mother’s Day decor for their chocolate mousse supreme cake just in time for the holiday. If you want something a little more hands-on for a crafty mom, you can even get a DIY decorating kit and make cupcakes with her that she’ll always remember.

When it comes to any celebration, it’s usually a cake that becomes the lucky confection to take center stage. There’s something about a beautifully decorated layer cake that’s a bit more show-stopping than a pie or pastry, that is unless you’re at Blue Owl Bakery. This Missouri Bakery specializes in amazing pies and cheesecakes that make the perfect centerpieces if mom isn’t such a huge cake fan. You can go with something classic like lemon meringue or something decadent like a peanut butter pie. But if you really want something that makes a great centerpiece, try their caramel apple pecan levee high pie. A mouthful to say but delicious to eat, this caramel apple pecan filling is sheltered by a massive dome of pie dough. In spite of the somewhat unusual concept, it looks amazing and the crust still manages to have a perfect texture. If it looks a little too out there for your mom, you can still get a classic pie, layer cake, or cheesecake. There’s a great variety with this one so there’s something for everyone.