These TV and film moms will always hold a special place in our hearts. They’re bold, funny and never told us to clean our rooms. If we were to craft our own Sister Wives parentage, this list would be it. Not sure about the dynamic between Regina George’s mom and Morticia Addams, though. Too many pastels on June’s part. Anyway, let’s get into it—spoilers ahead!

Linda Belcher, Bob’s Burgers

a few of the many reasons Linda Belcher is my soulmate pic.twitter.com/Swu6NAuaE5 — Olivia (@OliviahaleJPI) April 7, 2021

Linda is without a doubt the funniest mom to grace an animated sitcom. Beyond her wit, she’s endlessly supportive of her kids—often to a fault. Instead of sending Louise to detention after pantsing a schoolmate (a punishment that would’ve cost Linda her position as Wagstaff bake sale leader), she gives her daughter the day off. When Tina seeks help on a book report, the Belcher matriarch teaches her how to avoid the assignment altogether. And finally, Linda saves the kids from failing gym class by stepping in as their synchronized swimming instructor and managing to choreograph a routine of olympic caliber. We love you, Linda.

June George, Mean Girls

Putting all the regular moms to shame. Happy birthday to the coolest Cool Mom ever, #AmyPoehler! pic.twitter.com/XT6vdmnhcu — Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) September 16, 2019

June George is the epitome of a cool mom. She uses lingo like “hot goss”, sports a baby pink tracksuit and insists on having zero house rules. She even relinquished her master bedroom to teenage Regina. Problematic, sure, but that’s not to say we never dreamt of being a George. At the infamous North Shore Winter Talent Show, June videotapes the girls’ sexy rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock”, mimicking the choreo from the audience—a move since adopted by the coolest mom to actually exist, Kris Jenner.

Miss Honey, Matilda

I was compared to Miss Honey from Matilda and I think that’s a career highlight for me pic.twitter.com/G0zbIkleMA — Maria Labus (@magicschoolabus) April 9, 2021

Miss Honey is introduced as Matilda’s primary school teacher, but *spoiler alert* eventually becomes her mom. She’s the first to celebrate the little girl’s abilities and stops at nothing to foster her love for learning—even Matilda’s neglectful parents and the formidable Miss Trunchbull. One afternoon, Matilda’s parents announce their departure to Guam, of all places. Prepared for the moment “since the day she was old enough to xerox,” Matilda digs up the necessary adoption papers from the bottom of her backpack and, well, the rest is history. Legend has it, the final montage is still making kids incredibly jealous to this day!

Morticia Addams, The Addams Family

My high standards for love started with Morticia Addams and Gomez. pic.twitter.com/QBtjOPFTCM — Art by Kyla (@D_resolutewoman) April 7, 2021

In the words of Addams Family creator Charles Addams, Morticia’s “the real head of the family, low-voiced, incisive, subtle, contemptuous, original and fiercely loyal to her family.” She might seem an unconventional pick for a list of exemplary moms, but Morticia’s macabre heart is full of love for her family. She celebrates her kids’ differences and teaches them to walk through life with their heads held high. When Wednesday and Pugsley put on an impressively gruesome death scene during a school play, they’re met with a standing ovation from Morticia and Gomez. Heartwarming, no?

Moira Rose, Schitt’s Creek

did someone say Catherine O'Hara? pic.twitter.com/0xnMT1A47z — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) December 2, 2020

After losing their fortune, the Roses are left with nothing but a backwater town called Schitt’s Creek which patriarch Johnny once gifted his son as a joke. Moira is initially appalled by her new home, a shabby motel miles away from her past life as a daytime soap star. But, as the show progresses, she finds herself grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with her family. She might not have the most traditional relationship with her kids, but she does her best!