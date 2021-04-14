According to the Pew Research Center, YouTube is one of the only social media platforms to show significant growth since 2019. The study showed that 81% of participants in 2021 compared with 73% in 2019 said they ever use YouTube.

With the growing popularity of the platform comes an increase in the views of its creators — and the lifestyle genre is doing very well. Lifestyle YouTubers are among the many beloved groups in the YouTube world.

While “lifestyle” is a pretty generalized term, the creators in the category curate videos on tons of different topics like fashion, wellness, beauty, travel, food, their day-to-day lives and everything in between.

There are masses of creators in this genre that have become remarkably successful over the last few years — below are a few! Check out this list of my top 10 must-watch lifestyle YouTuber picks.

Lauren Elizabeth

While she recently took a YouTube hiatus, Lauren Elizabeth is back and better than ever! She ended her break with a video explaining it and updating her viewers on her new healthy habits and life updates.

Sarahs Day

Coined as YouTube’s holistic health princess, Sarah shares her passions for wellness, fitness, beauty and cooking with her millions of subscribers. She posts varying content like cooking videos, daily vlogs, fitness routines and vulnerable and honest life updates.

Emma Chamberlain

If you arent already one of Emma Chamberlain’s 10 million subscribers, what are you waiting for?! As YouTube’s queen of fashion, Emma records styling videos, thrifting hauls, clothing try-on and outfit idea videos.

Kenzie Elizabeth

Kenzie Elizabeth, 22, is a lifestyle vlogger and college student who brings her viewers along through her daily life. She posts moving vlogs, beauty routines, productivity tips, fitness videos and so much more!

Danielle Carolan

University of Georgia student and lifestyle YouTuber Danielle Carolan has become increasingly popular since her early start in 2010. Check out her channel for week in my life videos, college updates, outfit inspo and lots of honest girl talk.

Rachel Ratke

As a recent addition to the YouTube world, Rachel Ratke has made her mark and continues to attract thousands of subscribers through her amazing videos. Having recently been engaged and moving to Colorado, Rachel posts frequent vlogs, Q&A’s and life updates.

Sami Clarke

Sami Clarke is the ultimate lifestyle YouTuber for all things health, wellness, fitness and inspiration. She posts workout routines, eating videos and recipe ideas, while allowing her subscribers to watch her journey of becoming her best self.

Brooke Miccio

Living in New York and growing up on Long Island, Brooke Miccio is the New York YouTuber queen. Being on a recent health journey, Brooke has been sharing her tips and experiences along the way. Check out Brookes channel for food, fitness and healthy mindset inspiration!

Sam Ozkural

Sam Ozkural releases new videos every Monday and Wednesday posting everything from her productive habits to beachfront morning routines. As a new mom, she films postpartum updates, fitness routines and tons of family vlogs.

Claudia Sulewski

Starting her YouTube channel in 2009, Claudia Sulewski’s following has grown exponentially over the years, even winning the YouTube Channel of the Year in the 2019 Revolve Awards! Follow Claudia for life vlogs, fashion videos, beauty routines and so much more.