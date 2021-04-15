4 Unexpected Fashion Tips For Spring

Warmer weather is here! It is officially spring! Which means it’s time for spring fashion.

However, spring outfits are difficult to put together. Especially with all those bright colors, and wondering if you should wear pants or skirts. It also doesn’t help to have a bunch of different opinions coming at us all at once.

Here are four unexpected fashion tips for spring.

1. Match bright colors with really pale pastels in a complimentary color.

Bright colors are fun to wear. But you have to be careful with how you pair them. A good example is pairing a bright color with a really light pastel color that compliments it. For example, if you are wearing a pink outfit, pair it with a really light shade of green, like mint green. It actually might look better than pairing it with a neutral color.

2. Don’t be afraid to work in activewear.

Spring is a great time to exercise, which means you need to have activewear. However, activewear isn’t just for working out anymore. You can incorporate it into everyday wear. Most activewear pieces are stylish, comfortable, and versatile.

3. Cardigans go with everything.

Even though it’s warming up, that doesn’t mean we can just walk outside without layering. But we want to still be stylish, and not wear anything too bulky. Enter the cardigan. It goes with everything. Taylor Swift was on the right track when she wrote a song about a cardigan.

4. Prints are fun to wear in the spring.

There’s something about spring weather that makes people want to wear prints. Especially floral prints. You can get away with it, and prints are fun to wear.