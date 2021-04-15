The 3 Benefits of Reading Books Again

The pandemic has caused people to seek comfort in new and old hobbies. People who used to read a good deal have turned back to their books for an escape from the world. Even people who had little interest in reading have found some books to enjoy to pass the time inside.

There are many benefits to reading books again. If you haven’t picked one up since it was required of you, there are so many reasons to pick up a story. These three reasons at the very least should be a good place to start when thinking about reading again.

Stuck Inside and Nothing to Do

While vaccines are becoming more available and life is starting to feel normal, there are still plenty of days spent inside. It is for everyone’s safety, especially those vulnerable to the virus.

With plenty of time spent indoors, you can’t simply sit in front of a computer or television all day. There are plenty of other things to do that won’t damage your eyes and hurt your brain after too long. As much as watching movies and TV can be fun, there comes a point when you should direct your attention away from it and find something else to do.

This is why reading can be such a great pastime when you need something new to do. Especially if you have some outdoor space, take advantage of any nice weather and layout with a good book!

The Feeling of A Real Book

After the popularity of online reading began to fade away, physical copies of books remained stagnant until the pandemic. Now more people are once again enjoying the feeling of holding a real book in their hands.

There’s something about curling up in a nice spot to read a new book. The turning of each page and admiring your progress day by day. Plus, there are some beautiful book covers to add to your collection of books.

Create a reading list to help guide you through options of books. There are tons of online lists in case you want to pick up classics, modern bestsellers, or anything you can imagine really. The choice is entirely up to you!

The Stories to Explore

Likely the biggest advantage of reading is the thousands of places to explore when reading. From fantasy, to dystopian, to sci-fi, and more, there are so many genres to dive into.

Books can transport us to different worlds and introduce us to characters that can inspire us. The depths of emotions they make us feel can be unlike any TV or movie. The best advantage of books is how we can imagine how the world looks. There are no two worlds alike when reading. One person may see a character one way, another may see something entirely different. The difference is our imagination.

At the end of the day, reading is a great hobby that many have lost in recent years. Thankfully, some are picking it back up as they have to find new ways to stay entertained. For those looking to get back into the written world, these reasons should hopefully inspire them to dive back in.