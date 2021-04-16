On April 13, the singer-songwriter surprised fans with an Instagram post revealing the release date, title and tracklist of her debut album. In the first photo, her album cover, Olivia stands in front of a purple background with her arms crossed and tongue out. Cut-out letters resembling those of the infamous Mean Girls “burn book” cover spell out the record’s title, Sour, across her tongue. The second photo features a pearly balloon displaying the official tracklist:

“brutal” “traitor” “driver’s license” “I step forward, 3 steps back” “deja vu” “good 4 u” “enough for you” “happier” “jealousy, jealousy” “favorite crime” “hope ur ok”

A break-up album it is! The post is already at 2.7 million likes and fans can’t conceal their excitement:

olivia rodrigo dropping a whole album, hot girl summer is cancelled and replaced with cry baby summer — Eleanor Neale (@ELEANORXNEALE) April 13, 2021

i'm just like this rn

IT'S HAPPENING

SOUR IS COMING IT'S FINALLY COMING!!!!!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH OLIVIA RODRIGO I CAN'T 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#OliviaRodrigo #SOUR #SOURISCOMING pic.twitter.com/Fsuq9fiRrx — yas (@ysarttt) April 13, 2021

The announcement came the same day Olivia’s first two singles, “driver’s license” and “deja vu” found each other at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. Her Instagram comments are full of congratulations. “Heather” singer Conan Gray, who recently teamed up with Olivia to promote Taylor Swift‘s Fearless re-recordings, wrote, “as she should” followed by a red heart emoji.

In other Taylor Swift-related news, fans think Olivia included a subtle nod to her musical hero in the Sour cover art. If you look closely at her hands, she’s wearing an impressive collection of silver rings, one of which was a gift from Taylor. After the smashing success of “driver’s license”, Olivia received a Cathy Waterman ring in the mail from none other than Miss Swift.

“She gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it,” Olivia revealed during an interview in March. “I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she’s incredible. All of her support and, like, genuine compassion and excitement for me has just been so, so surreal,” she continued.

Congratulations, Olivia!