10 Pink Lipsticks Perfect For Spring 2021

If you’ve been keeping up with current trends, chances are you’ve started to notice that the most recent runways have been looking a bit like the set of Legally Blonde. It’s probably no accident that bright and optimistic shades have started popping up right after the absolute mess that was 2020, we could all use a little bit of a pick-me-up, right? If you want to dip your toes into this season’s color scheme without doing a full outfit, lipstick is a great place to start. These 10 brands have the perfect shades of pink to brighten your pout for the next few months, and they’re all some combination of ethical and eco-friendly, so you can keep the planet happy too. If you’re more of a red girl, don’t worry, we’ve got some lipsticks for you!

The lovely Lady Dior is going green and we couldn’t be more proud! In January of this year, Dior became the latest luxury house to jump on the low waste beauty train, re-releasing their iconic Rouge Dior lipsticks in refillable cases. Miss D in particular is a wonderfully eye-catching shade reminiscent of Schiaparelli pink. It leans toward the warmer side with undertones but isn’t so warm that it would clash badly with cool-toned skin. This particular shade is only available in a metallic finish which can look dated sometimes, but the shade was just too perfect to pass up. If you’re looking for something a bit cooler-toned with the same finish, the shade Culte might work for you. Matte lovers might prefer the Rouge Rose or Radiant shades, though they lean more toward purple and coral than true pink respectively. Satin and velvet finish fans are truly spoiled for choice as those finishes are available for all 75 shades in the Rouge Dior collection. There are so many shades to choose from that you’re sure to find your perfect pink regardless of your skin tone. Though this is a great step towards sustainability, Dior is unfortunately far from the most ethical or sustainable brand on this list. Though they do not test their beauty products on animals where it is not required, Dior beauty products are sold in mainland China and are animal tested there as per the cosmetic testing requirements in the country. They also make no claims that their beauty products are vegan, so sit this one out if you have concerns about using animal products. That said, if you’re truly a luxury makeup junkie and can’t go a day without designer lipstick, this one is much better than the majority of single-use luxury lipstick tubes on the market and cuts down on waste. Not perfect, but a great place to start.

This isn’t your granny’s lipstick, but it sure looks like it! Since 2004, Bésame Cosmetics has been replicating iconic cosmetics from bygone eras using contemporaneous samples found at estate sales and antique stores. The shades of the makeup are exact matches, but the formulas are completely modern, with none of that nasty stuff our ancestors had to deal with. That means you get beautiful vintage-inspired cosmetics without any animal testing, animal by-products, parabens or toxins. All formulation and production is overseen by owner and cosmetics historian Gabriela Hernandez in California, so you can be sure that the manufacturers of your lipsticks are trustworthy and being paid fair wages too. As for the shades, Bésame Cosmetics offers a couple of pink lipsticks but the best by far for this season is Exotic Pink. It’s a bright flamingo pink lipstick from 1955 that absolutely encapsulates the love of pink in that era and this one. It only comes in a semi-matte formula, but even if you’re a huge matte lipstick fan, this one’s definitely worth the hype. It’s a bright cool-toned pink that doesn’t feather and stays in place without drying, plus comes in a beautiful gold case that you’ll be eager to display as prominently as possible.

If you love the shades and high quality of Dior but don’t want the animal products, Charlotte Tilbury has your back. The Hot Lips collections feature an array of vegan, cruelty-free lipsticks inspired by your favorite female celebrities like Emily Ratajowski and Poppy Delevingne. The shades are absolutely beautiful but Charlotte also gives you a drool-worthy case in a range of patterns for you to choose from. On top of that, the case is refillable, so you can cut down on the cost of new lipsticks to the environment and your wallet. So which shade should you pick? There are so many bright pinks in these collections that it’s almost impossible to accurately tell you which one is going to look best on you without you trying them on yourself. But if you want to do so without going to the store, Charlotte has a virtual try-on for you. This one has a great quality for the price, and it’s good for the environment and your skin if you have sensitivity issues. Again, highly recommended if you want Dior quality lipstick without the animal by-products.

Dahlia is a dear indeed! Inspired by the symbolic timeless beauty of the dahlia flower, Dear Dahlia pledges to give you safe, nourishing products without compromising performance. They deliver too, with high-impact color that’s still vegan, cruelty-free and made with RSPO certified sustainable mica and palm oil. The paradise dream velvet lip mousse is a matte finish whipped mousse that can do double duty on your lips and cheeks. The multi-use formula cuts down on the products in your bag (less waste, yay!) and their patented dahlia flower extract keeps your lips nice and soft while delivering a dose of antioxidants. As the ingredients do their job on the inside, the perky, bubblegum pink of the Cancan shade provides you with some sweet eye candy on the outside. It’s a nice warm pink with some yellow undertones, so if you lean toward the yellow side, this one will work perfectly. If you’re looking for something a bit cooler, you can go with Fever, a nice little magenta shade. No matter which shade you end up choosing, you’ll end up with a great lipstick in some awesomely instagrammable marble packaging that you can feel good about using every day. As for the packaging itself, it’s not perfect but the brand does plan to be 100% recyclable by 2025.

This one’s a quadruple win: it’s vegan, cruelty-free, low waste, and looks like it can be used to kill vampires. Like a couple of other brands on this list, you get the case and your colors separately so you can swap them out if you want. Better for the planet, better for you, and again there are so many shades that anyone can find their perfect pink. There’s a little bit of shine to these so it’s not a perfect matte, but they aren’t so shiny that matte lip purists will find them off-putting. I Always is the truest hot pink available, but they also have you covered if you need a brighter coral pink like You Can Find Me or a more neutral shade like I’ve Kissed. The shades might read a bit purple if you’re looking at them online, but 1% of all online profits go to securing the fundamental rights of animals, so it’s worth the risk.

If you love the bright pink you keep seeing everywhere but want something that’s not quite so overpowering, try a sheer lipstick from Elate. They’re light coverage, so you can have a bright pop of color that isn’t too heavy. Even better, they come in a compostable bamboo casing with an inner tube made of post-consumer recycled plastic. Elate cosmetics are certified vegan and cruelty-free, with all of the typically suspect ingredients like palm oil and mica being sustainably and ethically sourced. They package all of their orders with post-consumer paper filled and are even willing to reduce packaging for you if you strive toward a zero-waste lifestyle. When you’re done with your tube, just break up the bamboo casing with pliers for compost. Lively is described as a medium bright pink but it might read a bit purple, so if you want to go with something a little closer to a true pink or coral, you can try Perk.

Lush has been everyone’s go-to for vegan and refillable cosmetics for years, and they don’t leave you hanging when it comes to lipstick. Lush’s solution to beauty-related waste is a refillable lipstick tube made from partially recycled aluminum and brass into which you can insert a variety of packageless lipstick shades. You of course know that Lush cruelty-free and vegan, the zero-waste packaging just makes it so much better. They have a variety of pink shades, but Lubań seems to be the most universally flattering and the most similar to the shades of pink that we’ve been seeing lately, close to fuschia but a little bit cooler.

Launched in 2010, this vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand has been at the forefront of sustainability for a while. Starting with other products like blush, Kjaer Weis introduced refillable lipsticks in 2016. Today, 100% of their products and packaging are recyclable, compostable and refillable without compromising their chic aesthetic. Don’t let that red lacquered “leather” fool you, it’s actually compostable paper. They don’t seem to compromise on pigment either, the shade Love has been described as neon and definitely packs a punch even online. As bright as it is, it seems almost universally flattering so this one’s a pretty safe bet if you can’t sample. You can also try Empower, but it goes a bit toward purple.

You know what they say: see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil, wear no evil. Or at least Axiology does. This makeup brand pledges to be 100% “evil free” and they’re doing a pretty great job. This lipstick is vegan, cruelty-free and the normally awful plastic tube and paper box are post-consumer recycled. These lipsticks are medium coverage with a little bit of shine so they aren’t necessarily opaque, but are a great option if you want something between Hourglass and Elate. The shade Attitude is a nice hot pink that looks absolutely delectable. This one provides the most coverage out of all of their lip options, but if you’re willing to get something a little sheerer to be truly package free, go with the Watermelon Balmie

Last but certainly not least, someone needs to tell Trixie Mattel about this one. This shade is described as coral but is honestly a Barbie pink. It definitely looks good on the outside, but what about the inside? Well, it’s cruelty-free, and that tube reduces plastic waste by up to 60% since it’s partially made of bamboo. Technically these products aren’t vegan as they contain beeswax, but it is ethically sourced so cruelty associated with the nonvegan products is not something you have to worry about. These are so natural, you can almost eat them, and this one looks amazing to boot.