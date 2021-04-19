4 Podcasts Every Woman Should Listen To

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the flood of podcasts that have entered the media over the last few years? Yeah, me too!

There are so many options, it can be hard to choose which to start with or listen to next. With hundreds of topics like travel, family, beauty, motivation and many more, you can definitely find tons of podcasts you’ll love!

If you don’t know where to start and need some guidance, I got you! Below is a list of my top 4 podcasts you should absolutely listen to.

The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast

With over 70 million episodes downloaded and over 8,000 5-star reviews, TSC Him & Her Podcast is one of the top podcasts in the media. The show is hosted by husband and wife entrepreneurs Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick.

Each episode takes on a different topic — and they cover a lot — beauty, wellness, business, mindset, relationships and even blogging tips and tricks!

On the show, Michael and Lauryn host interviews with celebrities, influencers, health experts and fellow entrepreneurs to give their audience tons of helpful information in the most entertaining way possible.

The Morning Toast

Sisters Claudia and Lauren Oshry, or better known as Girl With No Job and Jackie O, host the hilarious and insanely entertaining show, The Morning Toast.

This podcast truly covers just about any topic — from politics to pop culture and everything in between! Their sisterly banter and relatability make the show even more irresistible.

Claudia and Lauren are real and raw, and they’ll share the good, the bad and the ugly. They chat about their personal struggles and insecurities while keeping a positive and uplifting attitude. These sisters are the ultimate podcast duo and will keep your mornings hilarious and light!

Mood with Lauren Elizabeth

Online personality, actress, blogger and YouTube star, Lauren Elizabeth, also hosts a podcast! As if she didn’t do enough, “she’s honest, hilarious, and isn’t afraid to keep it real”.

The title, Mood, was inspired by Elizabeths desire to share her raw and real moods with her subscribers. In each episode, she discusses her best and worst moods of the week, covers different topics and shares various tips and tricks with her audience.

As one of the most authentic podcasts, Mood with Lauren Elizabeth will inspire, motivate and better you each week!

The Health Code

The Health Code is hosted by YouTube Star Sarah’s Day and her fiance Kurt Tilse. The couple lives in Australia and they have a serious passion for all things health and fitness.

Sarah is coined as YouTubes holistic health princess with a love for fitness, natural remedies, healthy recipes and is all about listening to her body. Professional photographer and creative director, Kurt Tilse, makes for the perfect co-host.

The duo covers topics like health, fitness, lifestyle, relationships and mindset. Not only is their banter highly entertaining, but Sarah and Kurt also provide great insight through their hilarious episodes.