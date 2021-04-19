Oscars 2021 Predictions: Who Will Win This Year?

The pinnacle of awards season is here! This Sunday, April 25, 2021, the 93rd annual Oscars will premiere!

This year’s award season has looked quite different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there have still been incredible movies made for this year’s show!

Who will win this year in the six major categories? Find out if any of these predictions come true!

Best Picture

Should Win: Minari

Will Win: Nomadland

Hulu’s Best Picture nominee has been pulling in awards left and right for its incredible story and visuals. Chloé Zhao’s film will no doubt sweep up this one, but Minari could pull a last-minute upset. More likely, however, is that this film will take the biggest award. Nomadland is the clear frontrunner, but anything could happen realistically.

Best Actor

Should and Will Win: Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

This is the most cut-and-dry category of them all. Boseman’s character in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is sensational, and awarding the late actor for his last performance is truly remarkable. While Steven Yuen and Riz Ahmed made history for their nominations, Boseman’s performance blows it all away. There is no doubt, however, that Yuen and Ahmed’s nominations this year will help propel the Academy for even more diversity in the future.

Best Actress

Should and Will Win: Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Where best actor was clear as day, the best actress is not as much. While many can agree that Viola Davis will likely take the award, others are talking about Carey Mulligan’s performance. Usually, a frontrunner emerges thanks to other awards shows, but Mulligan, Davis, and Andra Day all won one of the awards many people base predictions on. Davis is a fantastic choice and should definitely take it, but there is no way to tell what happens.

Best Supporting Actor

Should and Will Win: Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

After grabbing the award at the Golden Globes, SAG, and Critics Choice Award, Daniel Kaluuya is no doubt going to take this one as well. His performance as the Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton is the hallmark of the category. There is very little doubt for an upset here but if there was a choice it could potentially be Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami.

Best Supporting Actress

Should and Will Win: Yuh-Jung Youn Minari

This category has had some incredible performances. Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy and Olivia Coleman in The Father both show just how talented the women in this category are. But after taking the SAG win, Yuh-Jung Youn from Minari is now the likely candidate to take Best Supporting Actress. If Youn takes this one, she will be the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award. That would be some incredible recognition for an incredible performance!

Best Directing

Should and Will Win: Chloé Zhao Nomadland

Nomadland is popular for a good reason: the director. Chloé Zhao’s masterpiece has been credited with stunning direction. Her amazing skill behind the camera has produced this film. She has swept the rest of the awards circuit and will likely become the second female to win Best Director and also the first Asian woman to win.

Sunday, April 25, 2021, is likely to be a big night of awards for incredible people. The line-up of nominees is a must-watch. Tune in to see who wins!