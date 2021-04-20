Oscars 2021: Presenters for the Night

The Oscars this year will look much different than years past. The ceremony will be conducted from Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. Not only that, there have been hubs of COVID safe bubbles put up in London and dozens of remote satellite hookups.

To put it simply, the Academy did everything in its power to have a Zoom-less Oscars. There will be pre-taped speeches, live acceptances, and more. But who will be presenting the awards? Find out below!

The Presenters

There is a long list of presenters for the night of awards and glamor. Some of the celebrities include Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, and Zendaya to name a few.

Many of these presenters are plucked for their personalities and frequent appearances on the stage. Some of them are also Oscar winners themselves including for this year: Regina King, Laura Dern, and Marlee Matlin.

Following Tradition

There are still many more presenters for each of the awards, a few of the previously mentioned presenters and more are needed for a very special job.

Each year the four winners of Best Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress return to the stage to hand out their respective awards.

This year those awards will be handed out by the following:

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Best Actress: Reneé Zellweger for Judy

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story

One other notable presenter who won in 2020 is Bong Joon-ho. He will likely be presenting for Best Director, the category in which the second female is likely to win. Joon-ho’s incredible film dazzled the Academy and audiences alike to be the first foreign film to win Best Picture last year in 2020.

What About the Host?

As many fans gear up for the biggest night in the awards season, some wonder why there is no host again for the Academy Awards. This year is no different since the exclusion of a host in 2019.

The main reason stems from a controversial incident before the 2019 Oscars. In December 2018, Kevin Hart accepted the role of host of the awards show. However, backlash quickly came from the internet over old homophobic tweets from the actor. Despite his apologies, he was removed as host. But there was no replacement.

Since then, the Oscars have chosen to go host-less for the third year in a row. While some see it as a bad move, others are happier with the decision as it allows more focus on the movies and the people who made them.

As a way to support the show more, there will be performances throughout to make it a fun night no matter what. Host or no host, the show will go on!

The 2021 Oscars will look quite different from the ones in years past, but that doesn’t make it any less spectacular. There will still be a red carpet and the nominees and attendees will still be dressed in a designer. It will be as close to a regular Oscars pre-pandemic as it can be.

Be sure to tune in this Sunday, April 25, 2021, to catch all the glamor of the night!