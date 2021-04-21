Joshua Bassett Girlfriend 2021: Who Is Joshua Bassett Dating Now?

Joshua Bassett seems to be a rising star in the making. His acting career began in 2015 in a film called “Limba.” He did multiple appearances on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy”(2019) and “Stuck In The Middle” (2018) before he booked a starring role on the popular Disney plus series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series“.

Olivia Rodrigo

Joshua played the lead in Hsmtmts as Richard Bowen with starring love interest Olivia Rodrigo who plays Nina Salazar-Roberts. Joshua and Olivia met on set and had chemistry from the start. Although fans are convinced that they dated because of Rodrigo’s smash hit “Drivers License” they never confirmed it. In multiple interviews, they gushed over each other and they even co-wrote the song “Just for a Moment” in the Hsmtmts. Even though this turned out to be a messy situation they ended on good terms. In an interview for ET Online Bassett referred to Olivia as amazing and mentioned that they were filming while everything was going on but that it went well.

Sabrina Carpenter

Eventually, this came to an end when Joshua Bassett was spotted out with actress Sabrina Carpenter in June of 2020. Joshua announced that he had a duet with Sabrina in his new EP that was released March 12. This duet never came out because the timing would not be right since Joshua has been in heat since the DL song release. Sabrina and Joshua never confirmed their relationship but were seen out multiple times and even wore a couple’s costume for Halloween day. They dressed as shark boy and lava girl. Fans believed that this was their way to confirm their relationship. People assumed that they were dating because in DL by Olivia Rodrigo the lyric says “And you’re probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt” Which many assume is a reference to Sabrina Carpenter since she is blonde and has been seen with Bassett on multiple occasions.