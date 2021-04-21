Oscars 2021: Best Original Song Performers

With the 2021 Oscars only a few days away, questions about performances before and during the show have circulated the internet. No one can confirm just yet what is happening, but many speculate that there will be plenty of performances for viewers to enjoy.

For the first time ever, the Oscars are hosting an official Academy Awards pre-show. The hour-long feature is slated to set the stage for the main event. This is where many agree that the Best Original Song nominees will perform.

But who are these performers and what songs do they have for this pre-show? Find out below with this breakdown of all the Best Original Song Nominees.

“Fight For You”

From Judas and the Black Messiah, comes “Fight for You” by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II. This is likely to be performed at the pre-show, it is a powerful protest song and deserves to be belted by the incredible singer H.E.R.

If it’s not seen anywhere in the pre-show or show itself, check out H.E.R’s performance on Stephen Colbert for the full effect of it being performed live.

“Hear My Voice”

Just as Judas and the Black Messiah has an anthem of its own, so does The Trial of the Chicago 7. Performed by Celeste, this song pairs well with the overall theme of the movie. Her powerful lyrics are accompanied by the perfect background music. Not only that, she co-wrote the song with Daniel Pemberton and legendary singer Elton John.

Be on the lookout for this song’s performance during the pre-show, especially in close conjecture with H.E.R.

“Husavik”

The most surprising nomination on this list comes from the oddball movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. This movie starring Will Ferrel and Rachel McAdams features many parody songs that aren’t as serious as the final song “Husavik”.

This nomination could potentially perform at the pre-show, the deep ballad about love for a hometown has resonated with people online. Many of them saying that the song deserves the win and that they would love to see it live.

“Io Si (Seen)”

The only foreign movie on this list comes from Italy. “Io Si (Seen)” is featured in the foreign film The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanati A Se). The song is of course sung in Italian and draws on the main themes of the movie to inspire the lyrics. Writer Diane Warren created a beautiful song about connection, just like the one seen in the movie.

Sung by Laura Pausini, this would be a unique performance for the Oscars. One that should absolutely happen in either the pre-show or main show.

“Speak Now”

Last but certainly not least on the nominee’s list is “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami. Written and sung by Leslie Odom Jr. “Speak Now” is a perfect song to accompany the incredible story of Amazon’s film. It embodies Odom’s character and the real-life man, Sam Cooke. Many have noticed the influence of Cooke’s song “A Change Is Gonna Come” in this song.

Not only does “Speak Now” fit in perfectly with the other songs mentioned previously, but it would also be a perfect performance. Leslie Odom Jr. is best known for his role in the musical Hamilton, making this a perfect opportunity for a great live performance.

No one can say for sure until it is officially announced who will be performing at the 2021 Oscars. All viewers can hope for is that these five songs get their chance in either the official pre-show or the main show.

Be sure to tune in on Sunday, April 25, 2021, to find out!