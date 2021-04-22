How To Apply Perfume To Make Fragrance Last Longer

Lets face it — we’ve all bought that high-end perfume and been disappointed when the fragrance wears off after just two hours. But luckily, it might be you and not your expensive Chanel N°5 Eau De Parfum.

Believe it or not, there actually is a right and wrong way to spray on your fragrance. But wait, this is good! It means you can stop feeling like we’re wasting your money away on perfume that doesn’t last past your front door.

Here are some insanely easy tips and tricks on how to apply your perfume that will leave you smelling amazing all day long.

Spray perfume after using an unscented body moisturizer

Major tip: your fragrance hates your dry skin! Perfume doesn’t hold well on dry skin at all. Instead, choose a body lotion or oil and spritz your fragrance on top of it. Opt for an unscented moisturizer so the fragrances don’t clash!

Prep your skin with Vaseline

This tip is currently trending all over social media — for good reason! Apply a small amount of Vaseline on your pulse points and spray your fragrance on top. Your perfume will cling to the vaseline, making it last way, way longer.

Spray directly onto your clothes

To maximize your scent, don’t just spray it onto your body, try your clothes too. The fibers that make up our clothing hold onto scents for a very long time — even after washes! This is a great tip if you are consistent with your fragrance because your clothes will end up smelling amazing all the time!

Don’t rub your perfume in

This one is huge because just about everyone does it. Have you ever spritzed your fragrance onto your wrists and rubbed them together? Yep, me too! It’s apparently very wrong and can force your scent to fade away much faster. Instead, spray onto your pulse points and skip the rub.

Apply fragrance on your hairbrush

We’ve heard that we should be spraying perfume on things other than just our bodies, like clothing, but your hairbrush is a great option as well! Caution: don’t spray directly onto your hair because this can dry it out. Instead, use a hairbrush to spread the scent without causing damage.

Save some sprayed cotton swabs

Spray some cotton swabs with your favorite fragrance and keep them in a sealed bag with you throughout your day. Any time you need a touch-up, pull one out and apply!

Layer, layer, layer

Ever wanted to create a custom scent? Well, I’m here to tell you that you totally can! Search for some fragrances that complement each other and find a combination that you adore. This can lead to a stronger, longer-lasting scent.