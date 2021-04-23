So many of us watch endless hours of our favorite influencers, Instagrammers and YouTubers. Why not make it productive?

If you want to become stronger, feel more confident and inspired and watch tons of quality videos, subscribe to these powerful, boss-babe women. Here is a list of my top 8 must-watch female fitness YouTubers.

Sarah’s Day

Sarah’s Day is coined as YouTubes holistic health princess who focused on functional fitness and creating healthy recipes. She lives by two mottos: “Listen to your body” and “act confident and no one will question you.” Sarah inspires her followers to embrace their individuality and live a holistic, healthy lifestyle.

Pamela Reif

Pamela Reif is far more than just a fitness YouTuber. While she posts tons of workouts on her YouTube channel, on her website you can also find her cookbooks, food products, her food abonnement box and even her own app! On the Pam app, Pamela uploads clean recipes, workouts, health and fitness tips and weekly training plans.

Sam Ozkural

Sam Ozkural is known as a lifestyle YouTuber who focuses on all things health and wellness. As a new mom, Sam shares her postpartum fitness journey on her channel and uploads tons of inspiration for her subscribers. On her website, you can also find Sam’s cookbook and law of attraction guide.

Sami Clarke

Sami Clarke is best known for sharing her personal workouts that she claims to have changed her life. She creates workouts that give you lean, toned and elongated muscles and emphasizes the importance of being consistent. On her YouTube channel, Sami uploads recipe, fitness, nutrition and lifestyle videos. She is passionate about wellness and inspires her subscribers to be the best versions of themselves.

MadFit

Maddie Lymburner, the woman behind MADFIT, is a social media personality, fitness trainer and of course, a YouTuber. If you ever need to find a workout video, MADFIT is the place to go! With over 5 million subscribers and hundreds of videos, Maddie has taken over the world of fitness YouTube.

Whitney Simmons

Whitney Simmons says, “Living a healthy lifestyle is so much more than working out, it’s about feeling food on the inside and out,” and I couldn’t agree more! Not only does she have a YouTuber channel where she posts healthy foods, workouts and lifestyle videos, Whitney also has an app. On her Alive app, you will find workouts, programs, a journey tracker and lots of inspiration.

LoveSweatFitness

Katie Dunlop has created an amazing community through her YouTube channel, LoveSweatFitness. The LSF community is a group of strong and powerful women dedicated to achieving their goals, and Katie is the woman behind it all. On her YouTube channel, you’ll find awesome workouts, nutrition and lifestyle videos.

Lilly Sabri

Founder of Lean with Lilly, Lilly Sabri, is a Chartered Psychotherapist, APPI Pilates instructor, fitness, health and lifestyle influencer. She has learned to live a healthy lifestyle with great confidence and she inspires her subscribers to do the same.