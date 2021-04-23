Movie Theaters Are Back: 5 Films You Need to See

After a year and a half without business, movie theaters across the country are slowly re-opening their doors to the public. Here are five films worth the overpriced popcorn you said you wouldn’t buy.

Nobody (2021)

After failing to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is determined to ensure he’s never underestimated again. The action-packed film follows the father and ex-FBI agent as he dusts off the violent instincts of his past in order to retrieve his daughter’s stolen bracelet and fend off a Russian crime lord. Scoring an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, Nobody is the perfect first movie back for adrenaline-junkies and comedy fans alike.

Minari (2020)

In pursuit of the American dream, a Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm. Writer-director Lee Isaac Chung pulls from his own childhood, telling an intimate story of what really makes a home. Minari won Best Foreign Language Film at the 78th Golden Globes and earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Voyagers (2021)

Starring Lily-Rose Depp and Tye Sheridan, Voyagers begins when a group of gifted kids is sent into space on an 80-year-long mission to colonize a distant planet. When the scientist who raised them is killed in a tragic accident, disturbing secrets are revealed and the ship is overcome by chaos. The now-teens must find a way to work together to preserve the mission or risk sacrificing a life beyond Earth.

Boogie (2021)

Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takahashi) dreams of one day playing in the NBA. But, making it there means facing the pressure of earning a scholarship from an elite college and meeting the impossibly high expectations of his parents. Boogie is a compelling coming-of-age drama infused with the struggles of having a hyphenated identity. Director Eddie Huang proves the Asian-American experience is more than the punchlines of family-friendly sitcoms like Fresh Off The Boat (a show based on his own memoir but turned “unrecognizable” according to Huang).

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Cassie Thomas (Carey Mulligan) is a med school dropout who serves coffee by day and gets revenge on so-called “good guys” by night. But, when she bumps into an old friend who seems different than the rest, she retires her vigilante act—or so she thinks. Packed with plot twists you’ll never see coming, director Emerald Fennell’s genre-bending story is a roller coaster of emotions you can’t miss. Both Mulligan and the film have received Academy Award nominations.