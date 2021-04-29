Floyd Weather vs Logan Paul: What You Need To Know

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. comes out of retirement for a boxing match with famous YouTuber Logan Paul. Mayweather’s last fight was back in 2017 after defeating MMA star Connor McGregor.

Twenty-six-year-old Logan Paul called out Mayweather to fight in a video back in 2020. Paul has 22 million subscribers on YouTube and has a podcast with over 2 million subs. The two stars have fired shots at each other on Twitter.

Mayweather tweeted Nov. 19, 2020 “These YouTube girls better find some barbie dolls cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that B*** @Loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again” After this intense tweet Mayweather signed the contract to fight Paul. The fight was initially scheduled for February 20 but due to covid restrictions, it was postponed to this summer June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. holds the best record in boxing 50-0. You would think Paul would be nervous due to the fact he has minimal boxing experience. Well, this is not the case. Logan was asked on his podcast why he’s picking on the greatest boxer of our generation. He replied, ” As a twenty-five-year-old digital-based entertainer Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul could be one of the most historical fights ever because it’s never been done before and nothing like this will ever happen again”. He followed up by saying “If I connect with the right punch and you can’t tell me it’s impossible it’ll be game over”. Paul expresses his confidence and his costars show support by encouraging him.

Paul has had one professional fight with YouTuber KSI which resulted in a draw. KSI won by split decision. Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather will be available for purchase by pay-per-view live on Showtime. This fight is an exhibition which means that it won’t count for their professional records. Paul is 6’2 weighing 200 pounds and Mayweather is 5’8 feet and weighs 150 pounds. Although Paul is bigger this does not mean much because Mayweather has the advantage of 44 years of experience in the boxing industry.