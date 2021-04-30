5 Ways Online Games Can Help Your Academic Performance

It’s a familiar complaint of teachers and parents – too much time spent playing video games and following other online pursuits can impinge upon the time set aside for studying. And while that’s certainly true if games are played to excess, there’s an argument to be made for the positive impact that gaming in moderation can have on academic performance.

Don’t take our word for it, either – numerous studies have been conducted into the links between study and play, which show that setting aside enough time for the latter can have unforeseen benefits for the former. Here’s a handful of the ways in which indulging in online games can positively impact academic performance which you may not have previously considered.

Numeracy

You might not immediately associate online casinos with improved mathematical skills – but research indicates that spending time at sites like Casimaru can aid in calculating probabilities, determining odds and improving mental arithmetic abilities. And that’s before the benefits of managing your own budget are taken into account, which is a skill that’s not only important for academia, but for every facet of adult life, as well. Therefore, trying your luck at an online casino could be a helpful way of improving your numeracy and mathematical acumen without even realising it.

Language

Even the most video-oriented games will involve some degree of reading, which is why those who practice gaming in moderation have been found to record better language scores in academic tests than those who shy away from the world of gaming altogether. Given that language is one of the key cornerstones of success in any academic discipline, cultivating a flair for it in any way that comes naturally is an important tool in bettering your scholarly performance.

Concentration

According to Entrepreneur magazine, video games can not only help to boost short-term memory and hold the attention of players over a smaller time period, but it can also contribute to greater focus and application in the long run, as well. That’s because the stimulation that a game provides can keep the mind engaged for long periods, even without interaction with other humans. Indeed, it’s this very absence of communication which can help to sharpen the brain’s sensibilities and make a person alert to their environment for longer.

Stress relief

Playing is often seen as the polar opposite of working or studying. While that might sound like it makes logical sense, it might be more helpful to think of recreational activities as a complementary counterpart to academic or professional ones. After all, a person who spends every waking moment at the grindstone is sure to become overworked and jaded before too long. Finding the time to unwind through online games is a great way to relieve stress, recharge your batteries and reignite your appetite for learning, all over again.

Social interaction

Some games are solitary by their nature, but many others involve collaboration and coordination with an online community. This can not only help to reduce feelings of anxiety and loneliness, but also build crucial social skills that will help the player to empathise with others and improve their teamworking abilities. Academic ability is so often confined to individual performance in our minds, but in reality, it frequently involves getting along with others to achieve a common goal.