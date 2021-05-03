Outside of her baggy jorts and oversized button-ups, British Vogue’s latest cover girl is almost unrecognizable. Inspiration for the new look came from motifs of Old Hollywood, says Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, who adds that she is “extremely meticulous in the way she reinvents herself.” Global pop phenom Billie Eilish sought to wield her cover as a statement on feminity. “Showing your body and showing your skin—or not—should not take any respect away from you,” she told Vogue.

Billie’s new look (and outlook) has everything to do with her latest era. Happier Than Ever drops July 30 following the release of singles “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power”. The sophomore work will showcase Billie’s growth as both a singer and a woman, “Your Power” constituting the perfect tease. Her smooth vocals dance over the dark subject—a man who uses his experience (in presumably the music business) to take advantage of a young girl’s vulnerability. “She said you were her hero,” Billie sings. “You played the part/But you ruined her in a year though/Don’t act like it was hard.”

“I’ve grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice. It’s crazy to think about,” the 19-year-old revealed. “I think change is one of the best gifts in the world.”

Billie debuted the cover art of her second album on Instagram. “This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote below the fifties-inspired portrait. “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project as I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.” Fellow artists Snoh Allegra, Charlie Puth and Olivia Rodrigo expressed their excitement in the comments.

Here’s the full tracklist, per Rolling Stone:

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

Billie gave Vogue an inside peek at an undisclosed track that “starts tenderly” but ends in screams. The Grammy-winning artist said of the song’s jarring finale, “It was very satisfying to scream because I was very angry. There’s so much anger in those songs—anger and disappointment and frustration.” So we’ll take it the album’s title is sarcasm?

Congratulations, Billie! We can’t wait to sing (and scream) along with you on tour.