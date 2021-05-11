7 Minimalist College Apartment Décor Ideas

Whenever we enroll in a college, we don’t always go to one near our homes. We have to live in dorms and apartments. Even though it might be a temporary stay, it is important to convert your apartment from a structure of brick and mortar to a proper home. Choosing minimalist décor is the best way to do so as you can design your room according to your aesthetics while making sure it does not put much pressure on your pocket.

While decorating your room, you need to make sure that you do not make your room cramped, especially if it’s a small one. Here are some minimalist college apartment décor ideas which you can give a try.

Keep potted plants.

Plants act as a great décor in any type of room. They can not only make the room beautiful but also filter out the toxic components from the air and keep your room fresh.

You can keep small potted plants like cacti which will look good. You can place plants like the snake plant or English ivy, which can keep your room fresh. It is always important to keep plants that have medicinal properties. For that, you can keep aloe or holy basil. If you love flowers and want to add more colors, you can buy orchids.

While buying these plants, make sure that they are not too big. You can even consult with the sellers in nurseries.

Hang stuff on the wall.

A cool way to design your college apartment is to hang something on the wall. This way, you can add décor, but your room will not become cramped. We suggest you hang collages on your walls. That way, you can keep a lot of pictures in one frame. You can keep collages made of photos of close ones or good memories.

We recommend you use canvas collages. They are durable, waterproof, and you can easily call them a museum-quality product. You get the option to select the photos you want to add to your collages and have them delivered to your doorstep. There are a lot of additional customization options, like frames, edges, size, and many more.

Besides pictures, you can also hang different other things like strings of lights for a beautiful glow or designer clocks. If you want, you can also hang plants on the wall.

Decorate your apartment with unused items.

Most of our unused items go to the trash. But, if you are planning on adding minimalist décor to your apartment, you should consider using them. You can use your creativity to create beautiful designs that can act as a décor to your room.

You can use wooden or cardboard crates as shoe racks or for keeping dirty things. You can use scrap paper to make origami designs or paper mâché structures. You can also use glass jars or metal cans as beautiful pieces of art. You can also use small containers as pen stands.

This is the best way to reduce trash by reusing them. Also, you are saving a lot of money by not buying new stuff as décor.

Corkboards

If you are looking for someplace to add photos or pieces of art, you can always install a corkboard on your wall. You can place and replace photos, collages, pieces of art, and many more.

Installing a corkboard gives you a huge amount of freedom in how you want to design your room. You can use the corkboard according to your aesthetics or design it for practical use. Since you are using thumbtacks to stick photos or papers, you can always redesign your corkboard if you have a change of mind.

You can also use the corkboard to stick your calendars or notes to make sure that you do not miss any deadlines.

Use a pile of books as décor.

If you love reading books and have a large collection of them, you can pile them together, which can act as a décor as well. Just make sure that the stacks are neat so that they do not take up much space.

This way, you can keep a lot of books in a small place and do not have to buy any rack to keep your books. This is also a great way to express your likings to visitors.

Doodle

If you want to revisit your childhood habit of drawing and add your creativity to it, you can make doodles on canvas or paper and hang them on walls. You can always make unique art by buying some paint and splashing it on the canvas. This way, you will give a unique touch to identify your room.

You can also draw on paper and stick it on cork boards.

Put stuff under the bed.

When you are planning on buying minimalist furniture, make sure that you buy a bed that is high from the ground or has dedicated under-bed storage. These are really helpful as you can store your clothes, books or stuff which you don’t want to keep outside.

This will not only act as great storage but also save you a ton of money and space in your room.

Wrapping Up

Being minimalistic is not as hard as you think. You can use very simple and cheap items available everywhere that will help you save space, reduce clutter while making your place feel like a home. So, you should check out the ideas we have mentioned.