The 20 Breakup Songs That Are About Another Celebrity

It’s tough going through a breakup. However, one of the best ways to get over someone is writing a song about them. Or listening to a song that knows exactly how you feel. Breakups, makeups, and current relationships are three of the most written-about topics for songs these days.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus are just a few of the singers that have poured their hearts into songs after calling off a relationship. Here are 20 breakup songs singers have written about their famous ex-partners.

1) “Cry Me a River” – Justin Timberlake about Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears had one of the most famous relationships in the early ’00s. However, when the two broke up, Justin outed Britney as a cheater in this hit song.

2) “Getaway Car” – Taylor Swift about Tom Hiddleston

Taylor Swift and the God of Mischief himself, Tom Hiddleston, enjoyed a whirlwind romance after Taylor ended her relationship with Calvin Harris. On her “Reputation” album, Taylor addressed the fling in this song that implies she knew things wouldn’t ever work out with Tom and used him anyway.

3) “Same Old Love” – Selena Gomez about Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-off relationship for several years. This single from her “Revival” album calls out an ex who pulls the same tricks over and over again, with fans assuming she can only mean Justin.

4) “Shout Out to My Ex” – Little Mix about Zayn Malik

When Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards abruptly ended their engagement, her group, Little Mix, released a track widely believed to be about Zayn and model Gigi Hadid, whom he started dating soon after the split, thanks to lyrics like “Hope she’s gettin’ better sex. Hope she ain’t fakin’ like I used to.” Also, the fact that Perrie sings the very first line in the song saying, “This is a shout out to my ex.”

5) “My Way” – Calvin Harris about Taylor Swift

After breaking up with Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris released the song “My Way,” with the video full of visual shade at Taylor.

6) “Forever and Always” – Taylor Swift about Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas might have only lasted a few months, but he made quite the impact on the then-country singer. Taylor famously called out Joe for breaking up with her in a 27-second phone call during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She also revealed this song is about him.

7) “Paranoid” – Jonas Brothers about Taylor Swift

Joe and his brothers shot back at Taylor’s shady songs. On the Jonas Brothers track, “Paranoid,” the guys sing, “That’s why my ex is still my ex / I never trust a word she says / I’m runnin’ all the background checks / And she’s freaking out.”

8) “7 Things” – Miley Cyrus about Nick Jonas

Miley Cyrus‘ famous single ranting about ex Nick Jonas, calling him vain and accusing him of liking another girl (believed to be fellow Disney star Selena Gomez, who also briefly dated Nick) is still being listened to be plenty of girls going through heartbreak. Miley also famously sang this song at the Teen Choice Awards, even going down into the audience to sing the chorus with Selena.

9) “You Suck” – Abigail Breslin about Michael Clifford

Abigail Breslin briefly dipped her toes into the music scene, singing about her ex, 5 Seconds of Summer singer Michael Clifford.

10) “Don’t” – Ed Sheeran about Ellie Goulding

Ed Sheeran shades a fellow singer whom he was casually hooking up with and who devastated him when she also slept with one of his friends. The singer is believed to be Ellie Goulding, while the friend is supposedly Niall Horan.

11) “On My Mind” – Ellie Goulding about Ed Sheeran

Ellie Goulding responded to “Don’t” with “On My Mind,” which included the lyrics, “You don’t mess with my love / You mess with the truth” and “You wanted my heart but I just liked your tattoos.”

12) “Perfect” – One Direction about Taylor Swift

Taylor has (allegedly) written several songs about her short-lived romance with Harry Styles, including “Style” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.” The band’s song, “Perfect,” seems to accuse Taylor of knowing what she was getting into with Harry.

13) “Part of Me” – Katy Perry about Russell Brand

After divorcing from Russell Brand, Katy Perry released “Part of Me.” Some of the lyrics include, “So you can keep the diamond ring / It don’t mean nothing anyway / In fact, you can keep everything yeah, yeah except for me.”

14) “Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber about Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has written his fair share of songs about Selena Gomez, whether they’re love letters or shade. However, the lyric, “My mama don’t like you – and she likes everyone,” is one of the shadiest.

15) “Wrecking Ball” – Miley Cyrus about Liam Hemsworth

The first time the long-time lovers called it quits after their engagement in 2014, Miley wrote “Wrecking Ball” with the famous first line of the chorus being inspired by Liam.

16) “Dear John” – Taylor Swift about John Mayer

At just 19, Taylor Swift was dating country star, John Mayer. Taylor then named and shamed John after the pair dramatically split up. In response, he told Rolling Stone, “It was a really, really lousy thing for her to do.”

17) “Paper Doll” – John Mayer about Taylor Swift

Three years after the release of “Dear John,” John Mayer put out a rebuttal called “Paper Doll.” The lyrics, “You’re like 22 girls in one, and none of them know what they’re running from” are likely in reference to Taylor’s hit song, “22,” which had come out a year before.

18) “I Don’t F*ck With You” – Big Sean about Naya Rivera

The rapper and Glee alum broke off their engagement in April 2014. Big Sean‘s hit, “I Don’t F*ck With You” was reportedly written about Naya Rivera after their breakup.

19) “Call Out My Name” – The Weeknd about Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated for several months before calling it quits in 2017. “Call Out My Name” references his connection with Selena, their time together and her return to Justin Bieber. The lyrics read, “We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake.”

20) “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande about Pete Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, and Mac Miller

One of the most famous songs to come out this decade, Ariana Grande references her relationships with Pete Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, and the late Mac Miller. Ariana revealed that she had actually written three different versions of the song, each with a different ending depending on how her relationship with Pete Davidson turned out. She was also nervous about naming her exes, however, the majority of them were rather flattered about the shout out and congratulated her on the success of the song.