5 Essential Items for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 is rapidly approaching and that means fun in the sun! With more and more opening up as vaccines continue to roll out, people are able to enjoy more activities than before. Summer 2021 will be a great opportunity for people to enjoy life as close to normal as possible again.

With that in mind, there are tons of activities that require important items for endless fun! Check out these 5 essential items to make sure your summer 2021 is the best it can be!

Sun Bum Sunscreen

For those days spent in the summer sun, Sun Bum Sunscreen is perfect protection! This lightweight sunscreen is not only easy to apply it also has a fantastic coconut scent. There are plenty of options for SPF and spray versus lotion, it’s all up to you and your personal preferences!

Sun Bum Sunscreen is available at many major retailers like Target, Walmart, Rite-aid, CVS, and more! Just look for their trademark monkey logo and yellow capped bottles.

Good Sunglasses

Protection from the sun extends beyond sunscreen, a good pair of sunglasses is also important while enjoying summer activities. Whether you want to splurge on a good pair from a higher-end store or find a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of styles to suit you!

Target and Walmart are great budget-friendly places while Nordstrom and Macy’s can suit those who want to splurge a little more. Make sure to have fun with different styles and colors to suit you and your summer wardrobe!

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Spending lots of time outdoors this summer means dehydrating super quickly. Stay happy and cool with a stainless steel water bottle. These eco-friendly items are great to hold and keep water or anything you want ice cold all day! Take them on a hike for a quick refreshment or fill them with a nice cocktail for a picnic in the park. Either way, these water bottles are essential items for summer activities.

Local retailers carry plenty of styles and options. There are smaller shaped ones for people on the go and bigger Hydro flasks perfect for long days in the sun. The choice is totally up to you!

Perfect Sandals

Aside from hiking and a day at the theme park, you won’t need your tennis shoes too much this summer. Instead, opt for a perfect pair of sandals or flip-flops. Keep cool in a pair of strappy sandals that are cute and functional while out in the hot sun. Slip into a pair of popular Birkenstocks or Rainbows to really top off your summer look.

Just be sure to get a nice durable pair and start breaking them in now! You’ll want any sandal or flip-flop perfectly molded to your feet when the summer fun starts to roll in!

Tiny but Powerful Speaker

The fun doesn’t stop even when the sun goes down. The beauty of summer is continuing the party into the night. With that being said, there’s one important item you’ll need for the night-life; a good speaker. Wireless speakers are great for adding that music every summer activity needs. Try and look for a small speaker that packs a punch, they’re easy to carry and will make quite the impact.

Most smaller speakers are affordable and easy to find. There are also lots out there with fun color schemes and designs to really match your aesthetic!

As summer 2021 approaches, be sure to check you have some of these essential items ready for all the fun in the sun!