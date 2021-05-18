7 Cool Frat House Decoration Ideas

Everyone loves getting their hands on some decorations and converting some space to their tastes and likes. Installing decor in your space becomes even more essential at places like frat houses or dorm rooms so as to have a feeling of belonging in the space and comfort space. But how does one begin decorating a space like a frat house?

Decorating a frat house can be quite a fun task despite the shortage of space you have to work with. You can work a lot to create a space tweaked to the taste of boys in frat houses or even girls if you are looking for some dormitory decor inspiration. Just with a little touch of coziness and thought, you can create yourself a home away from home, just in your frat house! Thus, let us begin right away:-

Wall hangings

What you could display in your frat house is a constant challenge. There is so much to consider from art varieties, frames, collages, tapestries, and more. Well, these might be all good and okay, but the one cool decor piece that will certainly stand out from the rest in your frat house is a DNA portrait.

DNA portraits are entirely personalized DNA fingerprints on a high-quality canvas made by DNA11. Needless to say, there will only be a one-of-a-kind portrait that you get considering that each DNA fingerprint is wholly different and unique from all others. Isn’t it cool? You can customize the prints further by choosing to get more than a single print on your canvas. Hence, you can get a portrait with the DNA prints of your family or your best friends back home or in colleges in faraway lands.

Coffee bar

If you want a really cool frat house, you need to have a coffee bar in your house! Kids in frat houses have to deal with a lot of stress, tension, exhaustion, and lack of energy due to studies, extracurricular activities, work, and partying. So one way to up those depleted energy levels is to get some piping hot coffee from your frat house coffee bar. Moreover, it will save you and your mates some time that you would otherwise spend trekking to the nearest coffee shop and back.

You just need to get one high bar table and a few lounging chairs along with a coffee machine. Pitch in money with your housemates and get the furniture and other necessities like coffee beans, sugar, and creamers. You could decorate the area with favorite team flags of your housemates and set a duty chart so that everyone gets a turn at making coffee.

Lighting

No frat house is complete without some beyond-the-box lighting ideas. Fortunately, there are too many extraordinary options, from lighted sculptures, wall decors to ceiling and mood lights, that you can try through the terms while you live in your frat house. You could definitely head out to your college’s art department and look for cool sculptures and get them fitted with small lights to have a cool lighting piece.

Another option is to get mood lights installed on the highest corner of your ceilings and change the colors to your moods! You could also go all out on cool lamp pieces like the trending floating moon lamps that look quite amazing when the lights are low! Finally, if you are looking to have a mature house look, you can also get ultra-modern wall light fixtures fitted through the halls of your frat house to give your place a modern and sophisticated vibe.

Indoor plants

A splash of fresh green indoor plants has never harmed anyone. So, if your frat house has a cool white or black color palette, assortments of green indoor plants throughout the house will look especially cool. All you need to do is get a few matching pots that you will be placed throughout your home and fill them with quality indoor plant soil and greens.

Place them in dull-looking corners of your frat house and see it come to life instantly!

Decorating a frat house isn’t much of a challenge if you actually put your head into it and use these tips to transform your place for the better!

Rustic oak cabinets

There is an abundance of things that are just lying on the floors of your frat house, and you tend to bump into them at most unfortunate times. You can rectify this by bringing in rustic oakwood cabinets into the house and sorting out all the mess by placing them on the cabinet shelves and throwing out the rest. Allot particular shelves to the housemates for their stuff, and hence your place will look cleaner than ever before!

You could also use these cabinets to display frat house trophies from the epic dorm vs. frat house competitions, other team trophies. Also, use it to display footballs, basketballs, baseballs, and gaming equipment to channel the sporty vibes. Similarly, you can store cutlery, dishware, and other cooking wares if you have a frat house that loves indulging in cooking.

Full-wall pennants or art gallery

If you heeded our advice and got a fresh paint coat on your frat house’s walls, it is time to adorn them with some amazing art gallery kind wall art or full wall flags. You can:

If your frat house has a flag, get a full-wall size print of it and proudly display it on a wall.

Sew several flag pieces from your and your housemates’ favorite teams and leagues worldwide to make a big flag collage and display it.

Get individual flags, pennants, team logos, or favorite player jerseys framed and create an art gallery look from it.

If your frat house is in a sports team, collect jerseys from the most epic match of yours and display them proudly.

Paint job

Your frat house has been a home to so many people before you and still holds all the marks they left on the walls from scuff marks, food grease, nail marks, and more. These small irregularities in your walls might look like minor nuisances, but they give an overall shabby complexion to your frat home, making it look dull and drab. And no one wants their home to look boring, especially during frat parties, right?

So if you are looking to have some epic time in college where everyone remembers the fab parties you held, it’s necessary to give your frat house a paint job. Stick to a color palette if you can and after you finish cleaning years’ worth of dirt from the walls, give them a nice coating of paint!