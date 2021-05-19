Top 10 Starbucks Drinks For Summer 2021

Here are 10 cool, refreshing drinks from Starbucks to try this summer. Don’t get me wrong I love water but sometimes it’s nice to have something flavored. Starbucks also just released oat-milk, if you haven’t tried it in any of their drinks yet I highly recommend it. It is just as creamy as regular milk. As you know Starbucks always has the best seasonal winter drinks but they also have great summer drinks. My favorites are the refreshers and the frappuccinos during summertime. Luckily they do have all these drinks available year-round so you won’t miss out on trying them.

Pink Drink

Looking for a fun drink to stay cool this summer? I don’t know about you but pink is definitely my favorite color, especially during the summer. This drink is a mix of Starbucks Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk. Delicious and refreshing, with sweet notes of strawberry and cool notes of coconut milk.

Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

Craving something chocolate? This drink may be the perfect summer drink for you! It has Mocha syrup, java chips, coffee, chocolate cookie grind topping, and whipped cream all blended together to create this mouth-watering frappuccino. It’s just like a chocolate milkshake but better haha! It definitely is for someone with a bit of a sweet tooth but you would be surprised it only has 55 grams of sugar.

Blended Strawberry Lemonade

If your looking for something fruity and creamy try this. It is creme frappuccino syrup, lemonade, and Strawberry puree sauce blended all together to create this burst of flavor. It is the perfect drink for summertime and will definitely put a skip in your step. It is light, fun, and I highly recommend this great new drink to try.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

For all coffee lovers, this drink is the perfect one for you. It contains Starbucks’ famous cold brew, with a house-made vanilla sweet cream, and vanilla syrup swirled into a cup. It is so smooth and a refreshing pick me up. Coffee with a hint of vanilla, you can never go wrong. It also has the perfect caffeine to sugar ratio, 185 milligrams of caffeine, and 14 grams of sugar. If you love coffee this is your new go-to drink!

Matcha Lemonade

Iced drink season is finally upon us! Visit @Starbucks on Level 2 of #HollywoodandHighland to pick up a citrusy #Matcha #Lemonade to wake you up. 🍋 pic.twitter.com/1mUaMETlXR — Hollywood & Highland (@HandHCenter) April 15, 2019

Looking for a refreshing drink to keep you cool all summer? If you haven’t hopped on the matcha trend this is definitely a good first drink to try. It is made with matcha tea blend and lemonade. I really like matcha and highly recommend trying it. Green tea has the lowest amount of caffeine when it comes to teas but still has a little bit if you are sensitive to caffeine. It is refreshingly sweet and has this vibrant green hue.

Iced Chocolate Almond Milk Shaken Espresso

Want coffee but also craving chocolate? This drink is the perfect combination of coffee and cocoa. It contains almond milk, chocolate malt powder, and brewed espresso. It is so smooth and creamy with a hint of treat yourself. It is a great power lift whether on your way to work or out in the sun for an adventure. It is one of the newest drinks along with another you will find at the bottom of this list. Definitely worth trying this summer.

Iced Guava Passionfruit

How to Stay Cool A.S.A.P. (As Summer As Possible) with the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink. 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/cOPPauWtsu — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 13, 2021

This deliciously smooth and creamy beverage will definitely make you feel like it’s summertime wherever and whatever you’re doing. It is made with pineapple-ginger syrup, coconut milk, and guava juice. I highly recommend this drink myself, it is cool and refreshing while your taste buds are having a little party. Take a look at this guy, I know you want to be him sitting with fans pointed at you, maybe tanning with this drink in hand.

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino

This drink is a classic and if you’ve never tried it you’re seriously missing out. It is definitely one of my all-time favorites at Starbucks no matter the time of the year. It has caramel syrup, coffee, milk, whipped cream, and caramel sugar topping. It is buttery and so smooth yet has the perfect crunch to top it off.

Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade

Just wanting a nice refreshing tea? Try this tea with green tea, peach juice, and lemonade. The best part about this drink is that you can have it sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. I prefer it sweet because it tastes just like a peach ring candy with lemonade and it is delish! If you haven’t tried this drink yet you must. It is my go-to drink if I don’t know what to order or don’t want coffee. It is the perfect summer drink to lounge with at the pool.

Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Need a pick me up but want to try something new and fun? This Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso might be the drink for you. It is made with oatmilk, brown sugar syrup, brewed espresso, and cinnamon on top. It is so smooth and creamy with a little bit of fun. Surprisingly it only has 13 grams of sugar but 255 milligrams of caffeine for a nice midday lift. This drink is the newest and most fun drink to try this summer.