Top 5 Best Fitness Apps To Stay Fit In 2021

As the world of fitness changes and adapts to our hectic lifestyles, there’s been a rise in digital fitness. Fitness apps have taken the app store by storm with features like calorie counters, sleep trackers, digital trainers and workout guides. These apps are tailored and engineered to encourage fitness while still accommodating to our everyday agendas.

Sworkit is a fitness app made to fit a person’s schedule. The app programs a targeted workout based on the time you decide to dedicate whether it’s 5 minutes or an hour. The user chooses the type of routine – strength, cardio, yoga or stretching – and the amount of time allotted for the workout. From there, the app provides a workout with video-guidance and within the inputted time frame.

Nike+ Run Club provides audio-guided runs for fitness newbies as well as personalized coaching plans for the hardcore runners. The workouts help build speed, endurance, and strength. There are also fun additional features like leaderboards for weekly challenges linked to Spotify playlists for each run’s pace.

Sleep is a vital part of fitness recovery. Sleep Cycle monitors and records your sleep movement and quality through your phone’s accelerometer. In the morning, the app uses the sleep cycle theory to wake you up during light sleep rather than deep sleep, so you wake up feeling more refreshed for the day ahead.

MyFitnessPal helps keep track of your daily food and beverage intake. It calculates all nutrients, calories, and vitamins consumed. The app also analyzes your dietary patterns and finds out what is lacking in your diet or where exactly you need to cut back on. If the food being consumed is packaged, prepared or has a barcode of any kind, the user can just scan the barcode to identify the food. The app also offers a community section where you can follow friends, share workouts and food recipes and received motivation on your journey towards fitness.

Mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness. Headspace offers beginner-friendly meditation courses that range in time between 3 and 30 minutes. The app promotes a balanced mind as well as a balanced body. It also provides users with built-in reminders to help encourage consistent usage. Meditation can help reduce stress, improve focus and promote better sleep.