8 Trendy Websites For Summer Clothes and Swim Suits

After being in what felt like a lifetime of quarantining we finally are here for hot girl summer. I don’t know about you but I am so excited to not wear sweatpants and sweatshirts 24/7. I want to wear all my cute clothes and buy more! Also, a quick thing to think about that’s on everyone’s minds is what do you wear to re-enter society? So here are 8 trendy, fun, and cool websites for all your clothing and swimsuit needs this summer.

1

Princess Polly is very trendy and has all your basic needs. Everything is so cute and literally, after 2 minutes I found myself scrolling just shopping for myself. Everything is pretty reasonable nothing too expensive. I highly recommend their crop tops, dresses, and swimsuits. Fun summer vibes for sure!

2

Oh so DREAMY 💭 We are obsessed with all things ruched ATM 💙👉https://t.co/R9UU0UZ8RF pic.twitter.com/MP7Nrs1lHw — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) May 21, 2021

If you haven’t heard of PLT yet you must go there now! Everything they have is so hot and trendy. I myself just bought some cute tops and a swimsuit. One thing I love about their website is that they show girls of every single body type wearing their stuff. None of us have the same body and it’s nice to know that anyone can pull off any of these looks.

3

Boohoo has so many options and such cute, trendy clothes. They just released a whole new activewear part of their brand which you have to check out. They also are huge advocates of body positivity as you can see on their website. I haven’t gotten a swimsuit from here yet but all of them look really cute.

4

If you haven’t heard of Adika yet it’s okay, just go browse through their website now! They have such cute trendy clothes and swimsuits. You could consider it Tik Tok style along with another brand further down. I have ordered a lot actually and love everything I have from them. I got really cute fun patterned pants along with fun going-out tops for the summer. Highly recommend checking them out.

5

Fashion Nova has really cute stuff that is also pretty inexpensive. They have super trendy swimsuits that are for sure saying hot girl summer! Their website shows a range of different girls but they mostly have the same body type, super curvy, and great bodies. However, this has discouraged me and some of my friends from buying from here. We know we can’t all look like that but I say give it a shot. I have gotten some really cute tops that I thought wouldn’t look good on me but they do. So go check them out!

6

Back ✨ in ✨ stock ✨ missed out the first time? We got you 🙌 tap the link to shop everything that’s come back in stock rn https://t.co/883GvmCZkA #missguided pic.twitter.com/JCiOfFC875 — Missguided (@Missguided) May 21, 2021

The cutest, trendiest, clothes of the summer. They do have two collabs that are going on right now. One with Playboy and another with Sean John. They both have such cute stuff be sure to go check those out. They have really trendy hot pieces and swimsuits you will want to wear this summer. They also are having big sales right now so go check it out.

7

Nasty Gal is another website with the Tik Tok style. They have such cute and trendy clothes. I want to buy the whole store so badly. Their tops, dresses, and shoes are so cute you have to go look. They are also having a big sale so if that doesn’t entice you I don’t know what will. They are very body positive with an entire section for petite girls and plus-size girls. This is very nice for me because I am petite and struggle to find cute clothes.

8

If you haven’t been to their website yet go check it out. They have such cool, fun, and trendy clothes. They also have really cute swimsuits that you can mix and match. I just ordered a couple of cute tank tops for summer and I cannot wait to wear them. I hope you get caught up wasting so much time looking at these awesome websites. You know we all do it haha. Enjoy shopping and happy summer!