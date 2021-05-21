Top 8 Stress Relievers You Need To Know & Try

Have you been feeling so overwhelmed lately that you need a solution as soon as possible? Does your job require you to be 100% involved in it yet almost in charge of everything? Because we think thus we worry about you, we have come up with a list of ten amazing stress relievers you need to have. Yet, the most wonderful deed is you can place them on your desk or anywhere you want. Check it out!

Waterless Portable Mini Oil Diffuser

This oil diffuser is a USB interface and AAA battery-operated. Some of the features of this fan diffuser are a quiet operation, small discreet light, waterless and heatless. You can get it on Amazon for $21.99.

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Rollerball

Carry this “aromatherapist in a bottle” in your bag and tap into moments of mindfulness and relaxation wherever and whenever you want and/or need it. Some of the aromas are earthy Vetivert, soothing Camomile and sensuous and calming Patchouli. They will make you feel recuperated, refreshed, relaxed and revived. You can get it on Aromatherapy and Nordstrom for $29 and on Net-a-Porter for $33.

The School of Life Calm Cards for Serenity

This 60-card deck was designed to bring peace to your life. It includes prompts, ideas, and questions that are going to keep you motivated and help you get the expertise you need on how to manage frustration and fear. You can get it on Anthropologie for $15.

Glacce Rose Quartz Bottle

This Rose Quartz bottle holds 18 fl.oz. of water. It is made of glass and stainless steel without glue or adhesives. The stone in it is characterized for attracting love, letting go and aligning oneself with the present. You can get it on Net-A-Porter for $80.

Cor Aromatherapy Pendant Necklace

Founders Coreena and Marianne designed a pendant which helps you maintain balance and support a healthy lifestyle by wearing it this aromatherapy. It includes Calm, Energy, and Focus wicks. Some of the ingredients are lavender and chamomile essential oils, peppermint and rosemary essential oils and cardamom and grapefruit essential oils respectively. You can get it on Anthropologie for $125.

Gideon Shiatsu Full Back Massage Pillow

Calms and rejuvenate you whenever and wherever you need and want it. It massages the entire back. It is user-friendly, in addition to the possibility of turning the heat on and off. You can get it on Amazon for $59.95.

Tata Harper Skincare Aromatic Stress Treatment

This aromatic stress treatment was designed to eliminate anxiety and stress, as you relax thanks to Bergamot essential oils, whereas neroli essential oils promote inner peace and serenity as sandalwood essential oils balance and ground the mind. You can get it on Nordstrom from $80.

Vagabond Goods Blissed Out Meditation Kit

This meditation kit was designed to help you achieve a state of happiness and joy. It includes handcrafted mala beads, an uplifting essential oil blend of ylang-ylang and patchouli, a satin eye pillow and a USB stick with a guided meditation. You can get it on Anthropologie for $84.