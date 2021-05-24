A General Guide to Protecting Yourself Against Online Scams

The internet is a playground for scammers. If you don’t know what to look for, you could leave yourself open. However, with this general guide, you can learn how to keep safe online. This guide doesn’t look at specific scams. Instead, it teaches you the basics.

Be alert to the fact that scams exist

The first step to protecting yourself is just to know that scams exist. If you keep the mindset that anything could be a scam, you will practice caution when clicking on links, dealing with uninvited contacts, and opening suspicious emails. Scams are made to look like the real thing, whether it’s a bank statement or an SMS message from the police.

Only deal with your contacts

Chances are, you are not going to be scammed by someone you know. Most scammers are anonymous, so it’s best to deal with your real-life contacts. If you can’t verify someone’s identity, it’s best not to deal with them. You should also check out the legitimacy of any business you’re dealing with – look up their business premises on Google Maps, read reviews, and make a note of their company details.

Do not open anything suspicious

Getting a bad feeling about something online? Well, don’t open it. Suspicious texts, pop-up windows, email attachments, and links can all lead to scams. If you feel like it could be an important message, then contact the sender directly. Find their details on Google and verify the authenticity of the text, pop-up, email, or link.

Don’t respond to suspicious phone calls

If you get a phone call asking for your bank details or offering a free upgrade on your computer, just hang up. It could be a scam. You should only give your bank details over the phone if you have called the company and you trust that they are a legitimate business. You can always ask for a name and number, then call back through the company’s switchboard.

Be careful what sites you visit

If you start visiting suspicious sites, you are opening yourself up to scams. This is especially true if money is changing hands. You should ensure that the site you are visiting has all of the appropriate trust signals and accreditation. For example, visit ca.allslotscasino.com, and you can easily find the right information about the company, their gambling license, and a secure payment method.

Keep your personal details secure

With the number of usernames, passwords, and bank details that we have now, it’s difficult to keep them secure. But, if you practice caution with your personal details, you can avoid many scams. To keep personal details secure, you should lock your mailbox, shred any important documents, and keep multiple different passwords. Also, think carefully about what you share on social media. For example, if your password is your dog’s name, you really shouldn’t be posting about your dog online.

Review your privacy settings on social media

Many people often don’t take privacy on social media seriously enough. You should review your privacy settings to ensure that scammers can’t access your personal information. Think about it – they can read your posts, find out where you were born, find out your date of birth, and even see who you’re in a relationship with. Armed with this information, they can do a lot of damage.

Beware of any requests for your details or money

Every time someone asks for your details or money, you should think twice about giving it to them. This is especially important if you didn’t approach them. Everyone would like to think that they aren’t susceptible to scams, but the truth is, it can happen to anyone.