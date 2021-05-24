Addison Rae Boyfriend 2021: Who is Addison Dating Now?

Addison Rae – anyone with even minimal access to the internet has definitely heard of her recently. Her media presence has been strong with an appearance in Vogue‘s “7 days,7 looks ” segment, her song “Obsessed” and her participation in Tik-Tok’s “Hype House”. However, despite her bubbly and outgoing internet personality Addison has not been immune to criticism and has therefore kept her partners, quite private. At the moment she appears to be single (and thriving) but not without her past flings

Jordan Tucker

Butler College’s promising basketball player has shown interest in Addison via a dance and message on Tik-Tok. The two follow each other on Instagram but nothing has been confirmed(yet!). Could this be the start of a potential romance?

David Dobrik

Before his recent controversies, the leader of “Vlog Squad” was featured in a face-time lip-sync video with then 19-year old tiktoker. That was more than enough evidence for their dedicated fans who quickly interpreted the collaboration as a possible blooming relationship. Her caption “He’s so sexy” certainly did nothing to end the discussions but nothing has been mentioned since.

Bryce Hall

Member of the Hype House’s rival “Sway House” and fellow TikTok sensation, Bryce has gotten romantic with our girl Addison. The “forbidden love”, however, ended quickly with her moving to L.A.Of course, they ended on good terms and remained friends, so who knows what the future holds?