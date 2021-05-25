Why Curtain Bangs Are The New Trend 2021

It’s the age-old question that has the power to either destroy or change your life for the better: Should you get bangs? Recently everyone is hopping on the bandwagon of getting curtain bangs. They are so cute and add a lot of dimension to your face as well as create layers for your hair. Curtain Bangs are self-explanatory: They’re parted down the middle and swept to each side, framing your face like curtains frame a window. The hairstyle comes from the ’60s and ’70s, made popular by stars like Farah Fawcett and Brigette Bardot. Now, a whole new era of celebrities and TikTokers are claiming curtain bangs as their own—and I’m not mad about the hairstyle’s return.

Here is a list of celebrities that all have curtain bangs:

Zooey Deschanel, Jameela Jamil, Alexa Chung, Hilary Duff, Dakota Johnson, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Yara Shadidi, Camila Callebo, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Lea Michelle. All of these fabulous women have been rocking bangs or are hopping back on the trend.

I recently hopped on the curtain bang trend to add more dimension to my hair and I love them. I have pretty frizzy and wavy hair naturally so I haven’t figured out how to have my hair naturally with them yet but I love them styled. Whether that is blow drying them or curling them. I highly recommend investing in two items. First, a heat iron protector spray. I currently use Kenra Professional Thermal Heat Styling Spray. Second, to minimize heat damage use a brush blow dryer instead of a flat iron. I use the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer.

If your thinking about getting them, I say do it! Just do them long at first and see how you like them. Be sure to watch Brad Mondo’s Youtube video on how to do it yourself at home. Have fun and good luck!