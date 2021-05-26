On top of just earning a degree, college is a time where we’re expected to grow up and find ourselves. In four years, we should figure out what we want to do after we graduate, where we want to live, and maybe even find our future husband or wife.

On the other hand, we could just get our schoolwork done and swipe through dating apps in our spare time. This is the much more likely, and more comforting alternative. Sure, we may know we won’t meet our forever person on Tinder, but what’s the harm in a little casual exploration?

The fact is, dating apps can be stressful enough. They require the perfect photo and bio combination to get anyone’s attention. When it comes to a love life, anything more serious than swiping is added pressure that is simply too much for a student to handle.

Luckily, there are countless scholarly studies that have analyzed how to perfect a dating profile. The research has even been broken down by attracting each zodiac sign via dating apps. With the ideal profile, matches will be rolling in. And if nothing else, at least a little digital attention will boost your ego between writing that 10-page paper and cramming for an exam.

If you’re new to the online dating world, building the perfect profile can be overwhelming. With these three hacks, any beginner can jump into dating like an amateur.

Spend time on the important features.

Spoiler alert, people care what you have to say about yourself. For 11 out of the 12 zodiac signs, the ‘about me’ section of a profile is the most important feature. Contrary to popular belief, putting “here for a good time not a long time” does not make potential partners more interested in you. It tells them nothing about who you are as a person or what your passions and interests are. The perfect bio can be short and witty, but it should be something substantial enough to set you apart from the dozens of other users that look just like you.

Let your pictures show who you are.

No matter how much people say appearances don’t matter, dating app users want to see what you really look like. That means that heavy filters and edits are a no-go. Confidence is beautiful, so be unforgivingly yourself. Take off your sunglasses and hats and let your inner beauty shine through. Select profile photos that highlight who you are as a person. Be sure to include multiple shots that show a variety of different aspects of your life. And please, on behalf of every dating app user everywhere, stop with turning your appearance into a guessing game with large group photos.

Start with a catchy opening line.

So you got a match. Now it’s time to talk to them and see if you’re really compatible. Less than a quarter of all matches actually message each other, and even fewer that that respond after an initial message. Basic pickup lines are corny, but they can actually be effective. Try not to overthink it, most people say they prefer a simple hello or a joke as an opening line. If you can tailor a message to their profile (think a joke related to a sport they play or a tv show they mention in their bio), you’re way more likely to get a response. Grab their attention, but don’t overdo it and scare them off before you’ve even talked to them.

Dating apps get a bad reputation, but they are arguably an essential part of the college experience. They allow you to explore the romantic world without committing to anything too serious. So curate the perfect profile and put yourself out there – there’s no better time to start exploring than now!