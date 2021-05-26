Alexa Demie is a Mexican-American actress and singer that has been getting a lot recognition for her role as Maddy Perez in HBO’s controversial and groundbreaking hit TV series Euphoria, her 2020 collaboration with world famous makeup brand MAC Cosmetics and her style on screen and off screen.

The rising starlet made her acting debut in 2015 in the short film Miles, starred in Mid90s, Waves and Mainstream and has had guest-starring roles on Ray Donovan, Love and The OA.

The young star also appeared in Azealia Banks’ music video ATM Jam in 2013, JMSN’s music videos Slide and Angelica in 2017 and The Neighbourhood’s music video Stargazing in 2020.

Similar to her Euphoria co-stars, Alexa prefers to keep her personal life private so that she doesn’t have to be the subject of controversy, criticism, and fictitious gossip. However, the rising starlet is currently off the market and has been for a while.

Christian Berishaj

JMSN is a multi-talented recording artist who also goes by his real name Christian Berishaj. JMSN and Alexa met each other in 2017 when she appeared in his music video Slide.

On December 20, 2018, the male artist posted a black and white picture of him and the actress sitting on the floor together and followed that picture up with a yellow sun emoji as a caption. Demie then verified their relationship when she commented “you look sexy I look like a marshmallow” and followed that comment up with a red lipstick print emoji.



The couple hasn’t been seen together since October 2020 when the paparazzi took photos of them having fun at the beach, but they are most likely still together.