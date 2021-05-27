Must-have Swimsuits For Summer 2021

After a very long winter, summer is approaching and people couldn’t be more excited. The perfect opportunity to let loose, relax and spend all day in a swimsuit. But which swimsuit will it be? Here are some trendy suggestions to include in your swimwear collection.

A pastel triangle bikini

With neons slowly departing, simplicity is back in. Soft colors like baby pink, baby blue, lilac, or pistachio green plus a traditional but flattering cut, and you can never go wrong. The serenity of the colors combined with the timeless silhouette will provide you with a cute and stylish summer look!

An asymmetrical one-piece

This season body-hugging uneven silhouettes will be something to talk about! Modern, fun, unique but also elegant and chic. It shapes the body, emphasizes the curves, and gives some edge to a classic one-piece. (you can even DIY it!)

Anything with checkers or gingham

Love for “The Queen’s Gambit” has taken over the fashion world as well. Symmetry and geometrical patterns have been present in a few collections for Spring/Summer 2021 by fresh designers like Molly Goddard. Whether it is a bikini, a one-piece, or even a cover-up they are surely worth a try!

Patchwork

Maybe it’s the quarantine but lately, there has been a tendency toward homemade, and patchwork is a good example. This summer it is found in every brand from the most luxurious to the most affordable. Among the clean cuts and straight lines, it is a nice reminder that a little extravagance and quirkiness never hurt anybody!

Retro and vintage florals

The flower power is back again inspired by the ’60s and the ’70s and groovy as ever. The prints have shown up quite a few times in the season’s runways and they are about to give an energetic vibe to the upcoming summer. After this year’s struggles, it is finally time for a little fun!