10 Best Memorial Day Sales On Amazon 2021

Levi’s Women’s High Rise Shorts

These really cute jean shorts come in five different sizes and range from $26.47 to $44.50. They would be paired perfectly with a cute bikini top.

5

Women’s Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals

These shoes are so cute and come in off white and hot coral. They are only $32.00 and would be money well spent. You can feel like your wearing heels but still be comfortable.

6

The Drop Women’s Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag

This cute snake skin bag comes in six different colors and is only $39.90. Little purses are the new style and I’m here for it. It comes with a big strap so you can wear it on your shoulder or hold it by the little handle.

7

Acrylic Earrings Statement Tortoise Hoop Earrings Resin Wire Drop Dangle Earrings Fashion Jewelry For Women

These really cute earrings come in 10 different colors and are only $7.99. I am obsessed with these earrings, they can go with any outfit and be dressed up or dressed down.

8

The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag

This cute tote bag comes in six different colors and is only $39.90. I think this would be the perfect little beach or pool bag to take with you all day long.

9

Bucket Hat for Men Women 100% Cotton Unisex Embroidery Hat Summer Travel Beach Sun Visor Outdoor Packable Cap

I love bucket hats because they go with anything no matter wherever you are going and whatever you are doing. This hat comes in 19 different styles or combinations and it $13.99. I personally don’t like wearing normal hats but I always get burned being outside in the summer so bucket hats are the best way to go.

10

Amazon Brand – Wild Meadow Women’s Spaghetti Strap Bib Front U Back Knit Midi Dress

Last but not least this very cute breathable summer maxi dress. It comes in three different colors and is only $29.90. It is perfect for traveling or going to the beach or pool.